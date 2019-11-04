Stryker to buy Wright Medical for $4 billion

Medical device manufacturer Stryker is acquiring competitor Wright Medical for $4 billion in cash. The deal is valued at $5.4 billion when factoring in debt.

The big picture: The medical device industry would become even more consolidated with this takeover, and Stryker would have more than $15 billion in annual sales and a bolstered presence with shoulder, elbow and wrist procedures. However, Stryker and Wright Medical have some overlap with ankle devices, which could raise antitrust issues, Reuters notes.