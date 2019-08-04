Sneaker marketplace StockX confirms hack affecting nearly 7 million records

Online sneaker marketplace StockX experienced a data breach that exposed millions of customers' data after a phishing email asked users to reset their passwords for "system updates," TechCrunch reports.
Why it matters: Last month, StockX was valued at over $1 billion after a $110 million fundraising round. The tracker, which has helped niche shoe buyers decide whether to sell, buy or hold, has exploded among non-shoe lovers who are only interested in the gains they can make from flipping sneakers at higher prices.
An unnamed seller whose data was breached contacted TechCrunch and claimed more than 6.8 million records were stolen from StockX in May.
- The stolen data contained names, email addresses, shoe sizes, trading currency, device types and more.
- The seller put the data up for sale for $300 in a dark web listing. One person at the time of writing had already bought the data.
- The company confirmed the hack to Engadget and said they have implemented "immediate infrastructure changes to mitigate and address any potential effects of the suspicious activity."
What to watch: Under GDPR guidelines, StockX could be fined as much as 4% of its global annual revenue for the violations.
