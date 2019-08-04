Sneaker marketplace StockX confirms hack affecting nearly 7 million records

Online sneaker marketplace StockX experienced a data breach that exposed millions of customers' data after a phishing email asked users to reset their passwords for "system updates," TechCrunch reports.

Why it matters: Last month, StockX was valued at over $1 billion after a $110 million fundraising round. The tracker, which has helped niche shoe buyers decide whether to sell, buy or hold, has exploded among non-shoe lovers who are only interested in the gains they can make from flipping sneakers at higher prices.