 Trump suspects Bannon of leaking, putting job in jeopardy - Axios
Trump suspects Bannon of leaking, putting job in jeopardy

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

President Trump has told close associates that he believes Steve Bannon is behind damaging leaks about White House colleagues, putting the chief strategist's job in fresh jeopardy, sources close to the president tell me.

  • Trump has told associates he's fed up with what he sees as self-promotion by Bannon, who did not join the core team this week at the president's golf club in Bedminster, N.J.
  • Bannon's time with Trump has diminished since the new chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, took over and imposed discipline on the circus around the Oval Office.
  • Bannon declined to comment.
  • Why it matters: POTUS has been frustrated with Bannon in the past, but he never had as easy a vehicle for getting rid of him. Kelly is expected to make West Wing changes, anyway. As one top aide said: "Kelly can do the dirty work."
  • Now Bannon is a man on an island, with very few true allies in the building.
  • Some caveats: Trump's anger with Bannon is nothing new, and Bannon survived Jared Kushner's attempt to get rid of him early in the administration. It's always perilous to say Trump is going to oust anybody.

How Bannon ran afoul of Trump:

  • Key West Wing colleagues believe Bannon is an instigator of leaks targeting National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. The stories have been driven by Breitbart News, where Bannon was executive chairman before joining Trump's presidential campaign as chief executive in August. On Thursday, Trump backed McMaster as "our friend."
  • Sources close to Trump say he was irritated about Bannon's extensive cooperation with a book by Bloomberg Businessweek's Josh Green, "Devil's Bargain," with a cover that gave Bannon equal billing with Trump.
  • This was a rerun of one of the key factors that put the chief strategist in Trump's doghouse months ago: a TIME magazine cover dubbing Bannon "THE GREAT MANIPULATOR."
  • In a New York Post interview in April, Trump refused to definitively back Bannon, and declared himself "my own strategist." After that, Bannon lowered his profile, then temporarily redeemed himself as he helped organize the White House response to Robert Mueller.

Now, Kelly has changed the dynamic:

  • He's a chain-of-command military guy who was initially mystified, and then horrified, when he learned about the relentless campaign against McMaster, coming from Breitbart and others.
  • When Reince Priebus was chief of staff and facing his own problems, Trump didn't have an easy vehicle to evict Bannon from the White House. Priebus and Bannon became allies of convenience in a war against Jared and Ivanka (or "Javanka" as Bannon calls them to associates.)
  • Bannon has told associates he has nothing to do with the campaign against McMaster — that it's a spontaneous effort by the base.
  • A source familiar with the president's thinking said Trump didn't believe that Bannon was some kind of puppeteer in charge of conservative media. "That would be overstating Steve's influence," the source said.
  • But the source wondered why Bannon hasn't raised a finger to stop the hit pieces against McMaster that have run on Breitbart, a publication he used to run. The source pointed out that when the media began reporting, early in the administration, that Bannon was warring with Reince, the two went to extraordinary lengths to prove their friendship, and Bannon went to extraordinary lengths to shut down the narrative.

Be smart: The best card Bannon has to play is that he's an important voice inside the building, and a key channel to Trump's populist nationalist base.

  • Bannon is more aligned philosophically with the President than many of Trump's other senior aides. Bannon has been on the winning side of a number of internal policy battles, including Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and the new aggressive turn against China on trade. On Monday, Trump returns to D.C. to announce he's signing a memo to investigate China for intellectual property theft and other trade abuses against the U.S. Bannon has been pushing hard behind that policy.
  • Bannon has a genuine, deeply-felt policy disagreement with McMaster. Bannon's and McMaster's world views are diametrically opposed, and Bannon believes the globalists pose the greatest internal threat to the Trump presidency, and could send it veering off course with foreign interventions.

Other questions circulating the West Wing:

  • How would two Republican mega-donors, Bob and Rebekah Mercer, react if Kelly were to fire Bannon on Trump's behalf? Given the financial support they've given to Bannon and Breitbart, would they turn against Trump, whom they've also supported?
  • How will Trump's base react to Bannon's firing?
  • What kind of havoc could Bannon wreak on the outside, unencumbered by his West Wing responsibilities?
The housing market has recovered; construction workers haven't

Rebecca Zisser / Axios

It's one of the great mysteries of the U.S. real-estate recovery: home prices nationally are just a touch below pre-crisis levels, and at all-time highs in many populous markets, as buyers scramble to grab what they can during a 30-year low for housing inventory. Yet homebuilders are moving at a snail's pace to meet this heated demand — they are breaking ground on just 849,000 new single-family homes per year, well below the 2007 rate of 1,036,000.

This is having a spillover effect in jobs: Just 767,000 people are employed in residential-construction in the U.S., 20% below the figure a decade ago.

A level deeper: During past recoveries, the housing industry has jumpstarted the rest of the economy. If we were following historical trends, the number of homes under construction per month would be 30% greater — along with the jobs that go with them. "New construction is a solid source of middle-class jobs historically," says Ralph McLaughlin, chief economist for Trulia, a real estate data firm. But this time, construction is lagging the rest of the labor market. "We're massively under-building in this country," he told Axios.

A shortage of qualified labor? In interviews with Axios, homebuilders complained foremost about a shortage of skilled workers — that's why they are not building enough homes to meet demand. In surveys by the National Association of Homebuilders, 78% of construction firms say labor shortages are their number-one concern, up from just 13% in 2011. "It's difficult to find good reliable labor with the right skills," said Donnie Evans of Dallas-based Altura Homes.

  • Labor advocates take issue, however, noting that, when adjusted for inflation, the average hourly wage for a construction worker is unchanged from 2006. If they really want more workers, why don't home builders raise wages to attract back the folks who left the industry after the housing crisis?
  • Homebuilders say they can't afford higher wages because home prices would surge beyond the reach of the typical buyer. Evans, for instance, says he's already raised his average home price by 50% — from roughly $160,000 four or five years ago to $240,000 today.
  • But Trulia's McLaughlin says that in such cases, it's typically the sellers of land who eat the cost of higher wages, not the final customer.

How about regulation? McLaughlin said government fees and construction standards can be onerous and make building uneconomical even when land can be bought on the cheap. Homebuilders must also contribute to the cost of infrastructure related to new development; such costs account for roughly 25% of a new home, and rose nearly 30% between 2011 and 2016, according to the NAHB.

Financing is tight for homebuilders, the majority of whom borrow to fund their projects. Residential construction loans outstanding are at 40% of their 2007 levels, and year-over-year lending growth has been slowing, says the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Housing economist Lawrence Yun of the National Association of Realtors suggests that Dodd-Frank regulations on community banks are holding back development lending, in addition to a stubborn wariness by bankers to dive back into real estate lending.

The bottom line: There's no one factor holding back the homebuilding industry from building desperately needed homes and hiring more workers. The culprit instead is a combination of a banking sector that is less willing to finance the industry, a shortage of construction workers, and a paucity of buildable land in many metropolitan areas absent changes in zoning regulations. Builders also are resisting wage increases after years in which they enjoyed plentiful labor, and no pressure to push up pay.

What can be done: Some of these headwinds will just take time to dissipate, but state and local governments can reexamine regulations and land-use laws, and the federal government should expand its affordable housing tax credit, which encourages builders to construct homes that middle and working-class homebuyers can afford. Finally, builders should face the law of supply and demand, and raise their workers' pay.

Featured

Driver who plowed car into protesters identified, charged

People fly into the air as car drives into counter-demonstrators protesting the white nationalist rally. Photo by Ryan Kelly of The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress, via AP

James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old man, was identified as the driver who plowed his car into protesters yesterday during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, per NYT. He was charged with second-degree murder.

  • He was in the military. "Military records show that Mr. Fields entered the Army on Aug. 18, 2015 ... Less than four months later, on Dec. 11, his period of active duty concluded. It was not immediately clear why he left the military."
  • He lived with his mother until recently.
  • Potential ties to Vanguard America, "a group whose manifesto declares that 'a government based in the natural law must not cater to the false notion of equality.' The organization denied any ties to him."
  • A middle school classmate "suggested that his interest in far-right ideologies dated back years. 'On many occasions there were times he would scream obscenities, whether it be about Hitler or racial slurs.'"
DOJ is investigating Charlottesville

Steve Helber / AP

After a white nationalist protest turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, the Department of Justice announced last night it is opening a civil rights investigation into the event, per NBC.

  • Specifically, the DOJ will look into the incident in which a driver plowed his car through a crowd of counter protesters.
  • One person died (a 32-year-old woman) and 19 others were injured after the car drove through the crowd.
  • Trump's remarks, clarified per a pool report: "The President said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry, and hatred. Of course that includes white supremacists, KKK Neo-Nazi and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together."
The Mooch's nickname for Mike Pence is "46"

AP

Anthony Scaramucci held an informal Q&A session via Periscope today and he discussed everything from his time in the White House to his favorite sports team. But the most interesting part was when he talked about Vice President Mike Pence, and revealed he admires him so much, he nicknamed Pence "46" — as in, the next president. (He didn't suggest Pence would replace Trump, but just insinuated that he could be his successor.)

  • The Mooch also revealed Pence was the first person he apologized to after the New Yorker article came out detailing his vulgar comments to Ryan Lizza.
  • He said because Pence is a family man and someone who's probably never said those words "in private or in public," he felt compelled to apologize to him. Mooch said Pence "graciously" accepted his apology.
McMaster address the Bannon rumors

Evan Vucci / AP

During an interview with Chuck Todd on Meet The Press this morning on NBC News, H.R. McMaster addressed the Steve Bannon rumors, specifically whether or not they can work together despite Trump's suspicions of Bannon leaking. Todd asked McMaster if he and Bannon could continue working in the same White House: "I am ready to work with anybody who will help advance the president's agenda and advance the security, prosperity of the American people."

  • On Charlottesville: "I think what terrorism is, is the use of violence to incite terror and fear. And, of course, it was terrorism."
  • On Tillerson: "Well, we should always take Secretary of State Tillerson at his word. He is a tremendously talented leader and diplomat."
  • On North Korea: "The president doesn't draw red lines. What he does is he asks us to make sure that we have viable options for him."
Trump's "vacation" plans

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Looks like Week 2 of the 17-day presidential "vacation" will be as relaxing as the first.

  • We're told Trump is putting off for a day his plans to return to his home in Trump Tower for the first time since the inauguration, and return to D.C. to appear on-camera tomorrow as he signs an "executive memorandum" calling for a White House investigation of China trade practices.
  • We're told that this week, he'll host an infrastructure discussion at Trump Tower, hold a tax-reform event, and visit an opioid clinic in New Jersey.
  • Not exactly the days of George H.W. Bush taking out the cigarette boat in Kennebunkport, Maine ... or Bill Clinton strolling around the Black Dog on Martha's Vineyard ... or George W. Bush chopping brush in Crawford, Texas ... or Barack Obama largely disappearing on Martha's Vineyard.
The 21st century push for secession

AP

"Secessionists push for South to break away from US again," by AP's Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Ala.

  • "As 21st century activists seek to topple monuments to the 19th century Confederate rebellion, ... [t]he idea of a break-away Southern nation persists."
  • "Secession ... has been discussed on and off for years by the far right in states including Texas, particularly when Barack Obama was president."
  • "Online, many Southern nationalists seem animated by drives to remove Confederate memorials, as happened in New Orleans and is planned in Charlottesville."
  • Let 'em leave? Chuck Thompson, who wrote a 2012 book, "Better Off Without 'Em: A Northern Manifesto for Southern Secession," points out that the South has been at odds with the rest of the nation for generations over issues including education, race, politics, shared history and religion.
What it was like on the ground at Charlottesville

Photo by Hawes Spencer; used by permission

Hawes Spencer — a buddy of mine since we were editors of rival college newspapers in Virginia, eons ago — has lived in Charlottesville for 28 years, and covered Friday night's protest for the N.Y. Times and Richmond public radio station WCVE. I asked him what it was like:

  • "The entirety of Downtown Charlottesville looked like a war zone. Protesters maced each other, threw water bottles and urine balloons — some of which hit reporters — and generally beat the crap out of each other with flagpoles.
  • "With many armed militia present, we thought bullets might be a problem. But as it turned out, it was just like European terrorism: a car aimed at pedestrians.
  • "Some of the photographers were braver than I and just dove right in to the middle of these constant melees. A month ago, my two oldest teens showed up for the KKK rally out of curiosity. Thankfully, they took a hike up a mountain today!"
Trump's Charlottesville backlash

Ryan Kelly of The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress, via AP

The layup untaken? Unforced error? Worst moment of his days as president?

However you look at it, President Trump's suggestion that "many sides" were responsible for the racist carnage in Charlottesville, Va., produced an instant backlash even from some top Republicans:

  • At 3:33 p.m., Trump said in televised remarks from his golf club in New Jersey: "[W]e're closely following the terrible events unfolding in Charlottesville, Virginia. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides."
  • Then he added defensively: "It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time."
  • Former Vice President Biden had the most succinct reaction: "There is only one side. #charlottesville."
  • Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who lost to Trump in the primaries, tweeted: "Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists."
  • Sen. Cory Gardner, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee: "Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism."
  • Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wants to run again, called it a "grotesque act of domestic terrorism."
  • When NBC's Hallie Jackson asked what Trump meant by "many sides," a White House official replied: "The President was condemning hatred, bigotry and violence from all sources and all sides. There was violence between protesters and counter protesters."

The N.Y. Times' Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman note in a story on p. A14 headlined, "Critics Slam Trump's Tepid Condemnation of Violence on 'Many Sides' in Virginia": "Trump is rarely reluctant to express his opinion, but he is often seized by caution when addressing the violence and vitriol of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and alt-right activists, some of whom are his supporters."

Be smart: Being a leader is taking your people where they don't want to go, or don't know they want to go. Being president is about rising to the occasion, not shrinking to your base. Large swaths of Trump's base don't think like this. The vast majority of conservative Americans aren't racists. Trump does them a disservice by creating that impression, and by coddling or fearing the few who resist loving one another.

Ivanka Trump denounces white supremacy

Ivanka Trump responded to the Charlottesville protest today, and her remarks explicitly denounced white supremacy, unlike President Trump's statement.

Cruz asks DOJ to investigate Charlottesville

Susan Walsh / AP

Sen. Ted Cruz called on the Department of Justice to investigate the Charlottesville, Virginia, white nationalist protest as domestic terrorism, Axios learned before Cruz released his statement. It reads in part:

"It's tragic and heartbreaking to see hatred and racism once again mar our great Nation with bloodshed. The Nazis, the KKK, and white supremacists are repulsive and evil, and all of us have a moral obligation to speak out against the lies, bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred that they propagate.
Having watched the horrifying video of the car deliberately crashing into a crowd of protesters, I urge the Department of Justice to immediately investigate and prosecute this grotesque act of domestic terrorism."
