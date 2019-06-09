Exclusive: Inside Steve Bannon’s bizarre, exaggerated populism bootcamp

"Axios on HBO" got the first televised look inside Steve Bannon's Italian monastery — a breathtaking monument in a grand, cinematic setting outside of Rome — but in so doing we found that many of Bannon's other claims about his populist "movement" to roil Europe were overblown or false.

Why it matters: Over the past year, Bannon has received an extraordinary amount of international and U.S. media coverage for his European exploits. Bannon joined a group called "The Movement" — which the New York Times reported last year had enlisted Italy's most powerful politician Matteo Salvini.