LA business executive sentenced in college admissions scandal

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Thursday sentenced Los Angeles businessman Stephen Semprevivo to 4 months in prison for paying $400,000 to have his son admitted into Georgetown University as a fictitious tennis recruit in the ongoing college admissions scandal, according to USA Today.

The state of play: Semprevivo's sentencing also includes 2 years of supervised release, 500 hours of community service and a fine of $100,000. He is the 3rd parent of 35 charged to receive a sentence in the scheme, led by consultant William Singer.