LA business executive sentenced in college admissions scandal

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Thursday sentenced Los Angeles businessman Stephen Semprevivo to 4 months in prison for paying $400,000 to have his son admitted into Georgetown University as a fictitious tennis recruit in the ongoing college admissions scandal, according to USA Today.
The state of play: Semprevivo's sentencing also includes 2 years of supervised release, 500 hours of community service and a fine of $100,000. He is the 3rd parent of 35 charged to receive a sentence in the scheme, led by consultant William Singer.
Context: Semprevivo, the former chief strategy officer at sales firm Cydcor, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
- Federal prosecutors recommended that Semprevivo spend 13 months in prison, pay a $95,000 fine, 12 months of supervised release and restitution of $105,000.
- Talwani on Tuesday sentenced another LA-based business executive, Devin Sloane, to 4 months in prison and a $95,000 fine for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after he paid Singer $250,000 to enroll his son into the University of Southern California as a water polo recruit.
- Actress Felicity Huffman earlier this month received a 14-day prison sentence and a $30,000 fine for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after she paid Singer $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT score covertly corrected.
What's next: New York attorney Gordon Caplan faces sentencing on Oct. 3 after he pleaded guilty in April to paying $75,000 for his daughter's ACT exam to be corrected.
