States sue federal government over new abortion law

Nearly 2 dozen states have filed suit against the federal government to block a law that would allow doctors to decline care to patients for abortions and deny transgender patients service based on their moral or religious beliefs.

Why it matters: The challenge comes from left-leaning states at a time when restrictive abortion bans are taking root in several conservative states. Some GOP legislators are hoping these new laws will make their way to the Supreme Court and ultimately reverse the Roe v. Wade decision.