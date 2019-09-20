Stalled gas pipelines could push power grids back to oil and coal

What’s happening: Record-breaking cold winter temperatures in the Northeast have led to above-average heating and electricity demand.

Background: Natural gas is considered a transition fuel — it is cleaner than coal and produces fewer air contaminants than heating oil.

Yes, but: It does have its own negative environmental impacts, such as methane leakage, and pipelines are often associated with dangerous explosions.

Where it stands: In 2017, the Northeast Census region consumed more than 3 billion gallons of heating oil to combat the cold, accounting for 85% of the fuel’s total U.S. sales.

Replacing heating oil with natural gas would bring near-term gains in air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Yet halting pipeline expansion could slow that transition, potentially increasing reliance on oil and coal — which have fallen from 19% and 14% of the Northeast’s electricity generation to just 1%. Shutdowns of carbon-free nuclear plants across the region have compounded the challenge.

What’s needed: The transition from pipeline-based natural gas energy generation will require more investment in renewable energy infrastructure and policies like those New York has used to significantly boost solar capacity.

Researchers have found that trying to decarbonize the electric grid without sufficient energy storage can increase carbon emissions, but developments in utility-scale battery technology could help.

Karen Clay is a professor of economics and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College and Tepper School of Business.