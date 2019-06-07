Somali cop sentenced for fatal shooting of a white woman in Minneapolis

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison on Friday for fatally shooting a white woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, in 2017, AP reports.

Why it matters: The question of race has cast a shadow over the trial since it began. Noor's supporters say the Somali American, who is Muslim, has been treated more harshly than other officers involved in fatal shootings. Others say Damond's death has drawn attention to police brutality in Minneapolis, according to the New York Times.