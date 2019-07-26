Apple tops the corporate world in solar power procurement as of the end of last year, according to data released by the Solar Energy Industries Association, an industry trade group.
Why it matters: Their report on business use of solar power provides a look at who is helping to lead this segment of the wider corporate renewables installation and purchasing market.
Where it stands: The chart above shows the leading players in combined onsite installations and procurement from offsite projects via power purchase agreements and other contracts.
- But, but, but: If the ranking included only onsite locations, the top 3 would be Target, Walmart and Prologis.
The big picture: "Today, the 7,000 MW of commercial solar installations generate 10.7 million MWh of electricity annually, enough to power 1.4 million homes," the report states.
