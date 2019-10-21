IEA's new report sees rapid growth of solar power systems located at homes, businesses and industrial plants. They forecast this distributed capacity reaching 530 GW in five years.
The intrigue: Rooftop solar at homes isn't the main driver. "Contrary to conventional wisdom, distributed [photovoltaic] growth is dominated by commercial and industrial applications rather than residential," IEA notes.
The big picture: This rapid growth is still just a fraction of distributed solar's potential, IEA said.
- Even reaching 600 GW would represent just 6% of distributed solar's worldwide "technical potential" based on available rooftop area.
- They see the prospect of "massive expansion" in coming decades, but warn that "major policy and tariff reforms are required to make distributed solar growth sustainable."