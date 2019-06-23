Reproduced from REN21; Chart: Axios Visuals

As the U.S. solar market continues to grow, a new report offers a nice snapshot of the global picture on solar and other renewables.

The big picture: "Solar photovoltaics (PV) and wind are now mainstream options in the power sector, with an increasing number of countries generating more than 20% of their electricity with solar PV and wind," notes the report from the group REN21.

Check out the chart above, which shows that installed global solar PV capacity reached 505 gigawatts last year.