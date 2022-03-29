Solar developers see big hurdles in Commerce probe

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Solar project companies are issuing strong warnings about the potential harms from a new Commerce Department probe into whether China is doing an end-run around tariffs on panel shipments to the U.S.

Why it matters: The probe could lead to tariffs of 50%-250%, per the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), an industry trade group.

That would "have a devastating impact on the U.S. solar market at a time when solar prices are climbing, and project delays and cancellations are adding up," SEIA President Abigail Ross Hopper said in a statement.

Several solar advocates made similar points about potential new costs and stunted solar growth.

Driving the news: Commerce said Monday it will investigate imports made via products assembled in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The move is a response to a request by the U.S. manufacturer Auxin Solar.

The other side: Auxin Solar CEO Mamun Rashid, in a statement, said Chinese solar manufacturers have for years "refused to fairly price their products" and are undercutting U.S. companies and workers.

More broadly, the Wall Street Journal notes the battle "pits U.S. solar manufacturers against installers who use imported cells and modules."

Of note: A Commerce spokesperson tells Reuters the inquiry is a first step and "there has been no determination one way or the other on the merits."