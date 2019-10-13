Simone Biles becomes most decorated gymnast in world championship history

With a gold medal win on Sunday, Simon Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championship history, according to CNN.

By the numbers: Biles' 19th career gold medal, which she won at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, brought her total medal count to 25, moving her past Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's record for both men and women (23). The 4-time Olympic champion said she is preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which will be her last appearance at the Olympics.