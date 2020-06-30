1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The meaning of Shell's $22 billion write-down

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Royal Dutch Shell said this morning that it plans to write down the value of its assets by up to $22 billion as the pandemic lowers its oil and natural gas price forecasts.

The big picture: The warning about its upcoming second-quarter financial report follows BP's mid-June announcement that it would write down as much as $17.5 billion on its assets, and signaled that some of its oil discoveries will never be developed.

Why it matters: Wood Mackenzie analyst Luke Parker, in a note, says Shell's move signifies far more than just accounting technicalities or changes to near-term price assumptions.

  • “Within this write down, Shell is giving us a message about stranded assets, just like BP did a few weeks ago," he writes.
  • “Just a few years ago, few within the oil and gas industry would even countenance ideas of climate risk, peak demand, stranded assets, liquidation business models and so on. Today, companies are building strategies around these ideas,” Parker adds.

Ben Geman
Jun 29, 2020 - Energy & Environment

BP to sell petrochemical division to Ineos for $5 billion

Photo: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

BP announced Monday a deal to sell its petrochemicals division to the U.K.-based multinational chemical company Ineos in a $5 billion transaction.

Why it matters: It's the latest move in the oil-and-gas giant's strategic overhaul, which includes selling its Alaskan assets and a pledge to reorient its business around low-carbon goals — a transition that will unfold over decades.

Amy Harder
Jun 25, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus pandemic zaps America's natural-gas export boom

Reproduced from EIA with IHS Markit data; Chart: Axios Visuals

After the U.S. exported a record amount of liquefied natural gas in late March, the coronavirus pandemic — paired with warm weather — cut that amount by more than half in June, according to IHS Markit data.

Why it matters: Politically, it's a blow to President Trump’s energy agenda. Economically, it's contributing to job losses and project delays in the oil-and-gas industry, which is now a significant part of the economy.

Axios
Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 10,424,992 — Total deaths: 509,706 — Total recoveries — 5,262,705Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,683,000 — Total deaths: 129,545 — Total recoveries: 705,203 — Total tested: 31,557,407Map.
  3. Public health: Young people of color more likely to be hospitalized.
  4. States: South Dakota governor says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump.
  5. 🎪Entertainment: Coronavirus bankrupts Cirque du Soleil.
