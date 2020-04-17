2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Shell provides a glimpse inside its lobbying

Ben Geman

Photo: Klaus Pressberger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Royal Dutch Shell paid the American Petroleum Institute, the industry's most powerful lobbying group, at least $12.5 million in 2019, the oil giant revealed.

Driving the news: The tally, which Shell tells Axios is consistent with recent years, shows up in a report Shell published yesterday on its trade group memberships.

Why it matters: The report, posted the same day Shell announced new climate pledges, provides a look at how much a major oil company pays to be part of various associations.

  • In 2019, the payments to API, which Shell says were between $12.5 million and $15 million, were far more than what they paid other groups listed in the report.
  • The next tranche lists payments of $1 million–$2.5 million to groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the European Chemical Industry Council.

Where it stands: Shell's first-time publication of the per-group payments arrives in an update to its April 2019 report that lays out areas where it disagrees with the posture of some associations.

  • Shell's latest review did not find grounds to quit any more groups after bailing on the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers last year over climate policy differences.
  • However, Shell says that it still has areas of "some misalignment" with several groups and will continue to push from the inside, for instance noting it will advocate that API should back carbon pricing.

The intrigue: The outcome includes staying with the Western States Petroleum Association, a group that BP abandoned in February, saying they were "unable to reconcile" their views.

  • Shell said it will press for the group to support the goal of the Paris climate agreement.

Ben Geman

Shell pledges to become a "net-zero emissions energy business" by 2050

Photo: Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images

Royal Dutch Shell unveiled wide-ranging new climate goals Thursday that would see the oil-and-gas giant become a "net-zero emissions energy business" by 2050.

Why it matters: It's the latest and among the biggest moves by European-based majors on global warming — one that would require a major transformation of their businesses to succeed.

Ben Geman

Coronavirus could spark 500K green energy job losses

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Three pieces of analysis suggest trouble for the growth of low-carbon energy sectors, as we continue gauging the ongoing effects from the coronavirus pandemic.

State of play: Several industry groups and analysts issued a memorandum tallying the early stages of U.S. job losses in the sector at 3% already. Meanwhile, an intergovernmental agency warns that COVID-19 could hinder oil industry efforts on climate and a group of business leaders said 84% of their members have delayed projects.

Courtenay Brown

The gamble to re-open the economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's a big blind spot as governors weigh how and when to lift stay-at-home orders: If businesses' doors reopen, will the people come?

Why it matters: The economy has been ravaged by efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak — and the recovery is dependent on whether Americans feel they can return to normal life without contracting the disease.

