Shell plans up to 9,000 job cuts by 2022

Royal Dutch Shell will shed up to 9,000 jobs as it undergoes a long-term restructuring around climate-friendly energy sources and continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic that has battered the oil industry.

Why it matters: The cuts could amount to over 10% of the company's global workforce, which was 83,000 at the end of 2019.

Oil giants are shaking up their plans as they cut costs. For European-based majors, that means diversifying over time away from fossil fuels.

It follows BP's June announcement that it would cut its global workforce by 10,000 jobs, or 14%.

The state of play: Shell expects to reduce its workforce by somewhere between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs by the end of 2022, which it said will help achieve as much as $2.5 billion in annual savings.