The world sees more than 1 million new, curable cases of sexually transmitted infections every day, amounting to more than 376 million new cases annually, according to new data from the World Health Organization.

Why it matters: Rapid resistance to antibiotics is a growing health threat to these curable infections, which include chlamydia, gonorrhoea, trichomoniasis and syphilis. If untreated, the infections can lead to long-term health effects like "neurological and cardiovascular disease, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirths, and increased risk of HIV," according to the WHO.