Sequoia Capital's peacetime war chest

Sequoia Capital two years ago made a decision that stunned many of its VC peers and limited partners: It would raise a whopping $8 billion for its third global growth fund, in an effort to defend both itself and its portfolio companies from SoftBank Vision Fund.

The plan: Sequoia still wouldn’t have SoftBank’s aggregate firepower, but it would have enough to compete for follow-on deals within its own portfolio, and to fund pro rata checks in SoftBank-led deals.