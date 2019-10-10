Senate Democrats plan to force vote on Trump's power plant emissions rule

The planned vote comes roughly 2 weeks after Schumer said a sweeping climate bill would be "one of the first things we put on the floor" if Democrats regain the majority in the 2020 elections.

What's next: Schumer's office said Democrats would force a vote under the Congressional Review Act, a mid-1990s law that gives Congress power to overturn final regulations.

Resolutions under the law are immune from filibusters, meaning only a majority vote is needed for passage.

But, but, but: The move is very likely more of a messaging effort than a realistic chance at altering Trump administration policy.

Schumer's announcement says it will be the first of several on various topics, including healthcare, to show how GOP leadership has "turned the upper chamber into a legislative graveyard for priorities of the American people."

The big picture: Over the summer, the EPA issued final rules that require states to make coal-fired units more efficient over time, but the regulations lack binding CO2-cutting targets. They replaced a wider 2015 regulation, which never took effect, that sought to drive more wide-ranging power sector changes.

Go deeper: How the EPA's climate rule rollback could reach beyond coal