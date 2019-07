Kelly Craft, currently the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, was confirmed to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Craft's confirmation ends a key diplomatic vacancy that stretched on for over 7 months, following Nikki Haley's resignation. Craft, a GOP activist, "will be [the] first major political donor to occupy the top U.N. post for any administration," the AP reports.

Go deeper: McConnell recommends Kelly Craft to Trump for UN ambassador