The Senate's ad-hoc climate group expands
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
A recently formed bipartisan Senate group that's working on climate change is adding new members.
Driving the news: The Climate Solutions Caucus said yesterday that Republicans Marco Rubio and Susan Collins are joining, and so are Democrats Debbie Stabenow and Tammy Baldwin.
- The Washington Examiner reports that Ohio Republican Rob Portman plans to join, too.
Catch up fast: Delaware Democrat Chris Coons and Indiana Republican Mike Braun formed the group late last year.
- Other members are Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Michael Bennet, Republicans Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham, and Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.
Why it matters: It's the latest sign of more Republicans becoming interested in climate at some level.
Reality check: Informal caucuses don't typically have much influence on Capitol Hill, and it remains to be seen whether this one can help move legislation going forward.
