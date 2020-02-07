The Senate's ad-hoc climate group expands

A recently formed bipartisan Senate group that's working on climate change is adding new members.

Driving the news: The Climate Solutions Caucus said yesterday that Republicans Marco Rubio and Susan Collins are joining, and so are Democrats Debbie Stabenow and Tammy Baldwin.

The Washington Examiner reports that Ohio Republican Rob Portman plans to join, too.

Catch up fast: Delaware Democrat Chris Coons and Indiana Republican Mike Braun formed the group late last year.

Other members are Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Michael Bennet, Republicans Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham, and Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of more Republicans becoming interested in climate at some level.

Reality check: Informal caucuses don't typically have much influence on Capitol Hill, and it remains to be seen whether this one can help move legislation going forward.

