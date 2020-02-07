18 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The Senate's ad-hoc climate group expands

Ben Geman

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A recently formed bipartisan Senate group that's working on climate change is adding new members.

Driving the news: The Climate Solutions Caucus said yesterday that Republicans Marco Rubio and Susan Collins are joining, and so are Democrats Debbie Stabenow and Tammy Baldwin.

  • The Washington Examiner reports that Ohio Republican Rob Portman plans to join, too.

Catch up fast: Delaware Democrat Chris Coons and Indiana Republican Mike Braun formed the group late last year.

  • Other members are Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Michael Bennet, Republicans Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham, and Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of more Republicans becoming interested in climate at some level.

Reality check: Informal caucuses don't typically have much influence on Capitol Hill, and it remains to be seen whether this one can help move legislation going forward.

