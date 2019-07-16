SEC Commissioner: We need disclosure rules for token offerings

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce advocated for a safe harbor approach to cryptocurrencies and digital tokens, while speaking on Tuesday at Fortune's Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, Colo. Such a move would effectively permit offerings so long as issuers complied with set disclosure requirements.

Why it matters: The crypto industry has long struggled with a lack of regulatory clarity, often taking guesses as to how it can apply current laws. Thus far, the SEC has mostly expressed its views via one-off enforcement actions.