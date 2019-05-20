Data: Axios research; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Uber's explosive growth to a valuation of more than $3 billion within three years of its seed round has been notable, but today's scooter startups have ascended even faster.

Why it matters: Scooter companies like Bird and Lime benefitted from the optimism ride-hailing companies created about transportation services. But they're now facing an increasing number of questions about their ability to sustain this growth including concerns about seasonality and vehicle costs.