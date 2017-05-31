 Trump is pulling U.S. out of Paris climate deal - Axios
Scoop: Trump is pulling U.S. out of Paris climate deal

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

President Trump has made his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the decision. Details on how the withdrawal will be executed are being worked out by a small team including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. They're deciding on whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal — which could take 3 years — or exit the underlying United Nations climate change treaty, which would be faster but more extreme.

Why this matters: Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel Obama's climate legacy. It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal.

The other outliers: The only other two countries that aren't supporting the deal are Nicaragua and Syria.

How it happened: A letter from 22 Republican Senators (including Mitch McConnell) that called for a clean exit had reinforced Trump's instincts to withdraw, and the president had been telling confidants over the past week that he was going to pull out.

Trump's White House bake-off for chief of staff

Evan Vucci / AP

As a long-expected shake-up begins in the West Wing, President Trump has been asking key Republicans for their opinions about two possible replacements as White House chief of staff: Gary Cohn, a moderate voice who's his current economic adviser; and David Urban, a Republican lobbyist now on the outside.

In true reality-TV style, the conversations are setting up a bake-off between the two men — at least in the minds of those whose opinions Trump is soliciting (and, of course, some of them yap). That's feeding uncertainty for his current chief, Reince Priebus, and everyone who works for him.

  • The backstory: Trump frequently consults longtime New York friends, many of them Democrats, about personnel and other matters. And going back to his days as a real-estate mogul, Trump has made decisions in part by calling around and asking associates to weigh in. For months now, such conversations have helped fuel rumors about coming changes.
  • What's different this time: The president seems to be seeking out Republicans, recognizing how vital their support is at a time when his administration is struggling.
  • The result: That's weighing his most recent feedback in favor of Urban, a burly West Point graduate who was awarded the Bronze Star Medal during combat against Iraq in Operation Desert Storm.
  • The palace intrigue: Cohn is one of the most powerful members of the current senior staff, which has made some colleagues wonder whether he might depart if Urban were brought in above him.

What we're hearing: Cohn, who'd love the job as chief, is nonetheless rightly wary of that particular promotion, and instead is keeping his eye on an even grander prize.

Friends say that after his current gig, Cohn would love to be named ... chair of the Federal Reserve.

The president's Yes Men

Susan Walsh / AP

Some White House officials are deeply troubled by the most likely outcome of ongoing staff changes: an infusion of Yes Men. Or, put differently, the striking absence of advisers with the guts and gumption to say something is dumb, wrong or undoable.

And Trump likes it that way.

Among those most likely to get new roles, on the inside or in allied positions outside, are several quintessential Yes Men. And among those inside now, most have huge incentives not to stand up to the boss:

  • Chief of Staff Reince Priebus: He doesn't carry himself with much swagger, in general. In this setting, he's downright timid and dutiful, knowing he could lose his job any moment.
  • Chief Strategist Steve Bannon: Despite his status as an undeniable alpha male, Bannon rarely offers his opinion in meetings with the boss, until specifically called on. He knows the family, Jared Kushner in particular, will seize on any weakness he shows. And Bannon has proven to be a canny survivor.
  • Jared Kushner: The senior adviser has a soft touch to begin with, and rarely confronts his father in law head-on — Jared is more likely to subtly organize unseen campaigns to influence Trump through who visits or who talks to him. With the spotlight increasing on Kushner because of Russia issues, he's even less likely to make waves.
  • Gary Cohn: The economic adviser is the one of the few people up top who speaks his mind and challenges Trump. But he's careful to never overdo it. Remember: Cohn is a top candidate to be the next chief of staff, and he knows how to play the long game and soothe POTUS.
  • National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster: This is an interesting one to watch. We hear Trump has cooled on McMaster because he's not sufficiently deferential. One source told us Trump pines for the days of the booted Mike Flynn as head of the National Security Council. (I know! But it's true.)
  • Counsel Don McGahn: Fairly or not, some of his colleagues consider him a Trump enabler, in a job where he needs to be the brakes.
A growing number of voters want an impeachment

Evan Vucci / AP

43% of voters want the impeachment process for President Trump to begin, according to the latest poll by Morning Consult and Politico. That's a 5% increase from last week, despite a seemingly successful foreign trip for Trump.

But... Less than half of those hoping for impeachment actually believe Trump has committed a legally impeachable offense. And there are more voters (45%) who don't want Congress to impeach Trump.

Mellody Hobson: We need to be more fluent in the language of money

Mellody Hobson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DreamWorks Animation and president of Ariel Investments, thinks we need to "socialize in the concepts of money" at a young age, particularly in schools.

Trump accuses Dems of not wanting Page to testify

AP

President Trump targeted Democrats in his early-morning tweets on Wednesday, accusing them of not wanting Carter Page to testify to the House Intelligence Committee about any connections between Russia and the Trump team.

"So now it is reported that the Democrats, who have excoriated Carter Page about Russia, don't want him to testify. He blows away their...case against him & now wants to clear his name by showing 'the false or misleading testimony by James Comey, John Brennan...' Witch Hunt!"
What's happening: It's unclear to which reports Trump is referring. Page, who was an adviser to Trump's presidential campaign, said just last week he would testify before the House in June. Although Page has been one of the people targeted in the Russia investigation, he claims the probe and claims are "false Russia conspiracy theories."

Why it matters: Trump's call to let Page testify suggests he thinks his former foreign policy adviser could provide helpful information to counter the claims that there was collusion between Trump's team and Russia.

Roger Ailes' last wish: Out-foxing Fox

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Before Roger Ailes' death on May 18, he expressed a final wish to some of his few remaining confidants: to get back in the game, with a conservative network that would position itself to the right of Fox News, as his baby became more moderate under the next generation of Murdoch leadership.

In his final days, Ailes sent a message to Steve Bannon in the White House that he'd love to team up on a new conservative media powerhouse.

  • What we hear: Bannon, who otherwise would have been intrigued by the notion, had no desire to leave the White House. So Ailes' last big idea remained just that.

P.S. The well-wired Michael Wolff reported in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that the departure of Sean Hannity, the last man standing among the longtime prime-time stars, is "almost inevitable."

  • What we hear: That's still true, although it's unclear whether the impetus would come from Hannnity or from Fox. Either way, the drama could take months to play out.
  • A scenario: As Wolff pointed out, a possible future home for Hannity (reunited with Bill O'Reilly?) might be Sinclair Broadcast Group, a newly muscular chain of local TV stations that shows an unabashed bend to the right.
How a T-Mobile-Sprint merger could jolt wireless

As Wall Street prepares for a possible frenzy of mergers thanks to the end of a federal airwaves auction, there's one that analysts expect could be announced any day: a proposed marriage of underdog carriers T-Mobile and Sprint.

Why it matters: Going from four nationwide carriers to three will reshape the wireless market, and opponents of the deal argue it would bring big change for consumers, such as higher prices. It would also force regulators to revisit the issue of whether three providers is enough to sustain a healthy market, three years after the Obama-era Justice Department and the FCC made clear that such a deal would be a tough sell.

Data: Quarterly earnings filings from Sprint and T-Mobile, Strategy Analytics via Fierce Wireless; Chart: Lazaro Gamio / Axios
Potential benefits: The deal would allow the new company to compete with Verizon and AT&T. "I think the pricing efficiencies that they have seen in the last three or four years, those would probably continue," said Chetan Sharma, a wireless consultant.

Sharma said that he didn't think that the deal with have a major effect on consumers, other than that they "will notice if they have to write a check to a different provider or if all of a sudden a Sprint subscriber is starting to get a T-Mobile bill."

What opponents say: Less competition means higher prices for customers. "Ensuring that competition works to consumers' benefit makes policing mergers among competitors a priority that transcends party and politics," wrote Tom Wheeler and Bill Baer, who as the leaders of the FCC and the Justice Department's Antitrust Division scuttled a previous effort by the number 3 and number 4 national carriers to merge, in a recent op-ed. "Without it, you pay the price."

Opponents of a deal also argue that the stiff competition between four wireless carriers has forced them all to innovate, including re-introducing unlimited plans to keep up with each others' offerings.

The Washington angle: This is a complicated choice for regulators. The horizontal merger of two major wireless carriers that directly compete with each other would draw a ton of public attention (remember how vocal critics were of the failed attempt by AT&T to buy T-Mobile, for example) as it was being vetted by the government. Such a deal, if it comes to pass, would need approval from both the FCC and Justice Department, which are thought to be more open to the merger under the Trump administration. Still, no one is tipping their hand.

  • FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said last week: "As I said a couple of weeks ago, I don't see in the abstract any particular number of competitors or marketplace structure that is the sine qua non of a competitive marketplace. I view the facts as they exist, and make the appropriate judgement based on those facts."
  • Makan Delrahim, who President Trump has nominated to be the top antitrust enforcer at Justice: "I have not recently studied the state of competition in the wireless market and therefore do not have any particular impression regarding it's competitiveness at this time. If confirmed and presented the opportunity, I look forward to studying it."

The companies' perspective:

  • T-Mobile didn't respond to a request for comment, but CEO John Legere said on the company's most recent earnings call that he was "interested in looking at some of the possibilities" for mergers. Some have suggested it would make more sense for T-Mobile to pursue a vertical deal with, say, a cable or satellite company.
  • A Sprint spokeswoman declined to comment but pointed Axios to a comment from Masayoshi Son, the chief executive of Sprint parent SoftBank, that exploring a T-Mobile tie-up was a priority for the company. Sprint is also reportedly looking into other options for a potential deal.

Suicide bomb rocks Kabul, Afghanistan

Rahmat Gul / AP

A reported suicide truck bombing during the peak of rush hour traffic has killed 80 and wounded hundreds more in the diplomatic area of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, according to multiple media reports.

  • The means of attack, per NYT: "Kabul's police chief, Gen. Hassan Shah Frogh, said the explosives had been in a tanker truck used to empty septic wells."
  • The aftermath, per AP: "[M]ost of the casualties were civilians, including women and children. ... images from the scene showed the German Embassy and several other embassies located in the area heavily damaged in the explosion. ... Local TV footage showed shocked residents soaked in blood stumbling about, then being ferried away to hospitals."
  • "The Afghan Taliban are denying any involvement... Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group have staged large-scale attacks in the Afghan capital in the past."
Trump's Paris "fair deal"

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

President Trump is still expected to make a final decision this week on whether to stay in or withdraw from the Paris climate deal. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said yesterday: "Ultimately, he wants a fair deal for the American people.

Between the lines: Such a statement implies Trump could present his decision has some sort of deal regardless of his decision, even if he follows through on what he has told close confidants, which is that he is going to withdraw the U.S. from the accord. Spicer's comments reiterate my previous statements that no matter what Trump does, it likely won't be a clean decision.

An analysis written Tuesday by the nonpartisan ClearView Energy Partners research firm finds four ways Trump could exit the Paris deal, which overlap with the three ways a senior administration official told me, including calling on the Senate to vote on the accord.

  1. He could leave out the front door of the Paris deal, which would take at least three years.
  2. He could exit the underlying United Nations treaty, which would take just a year but would be the most extreme option.
  3. He could technically stay in but keep rolling back all of former President Obama's policies that comprised the U.S. commitment.
  4. He could threaten to withdraw the U.S. as a way to "to secure shallower U.S. reductions or steeper cuts from others," the note writes.
The warring views inside the White House:
  • Nationalists, as captured by my colleague Jonathan Swan: Paris is the antithesis of America First. It's a global deal, which other major countries have no interest in abiding by in good faith, that has potentially profound consequences for American workers. Withdrawing from the climate deal is just as if not more significant than withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which Trump began the process of withdrawing from as one of his first acts as president.
  • Globalists: If America withdraws from the deal, it'd be America alone, not America first. Leaving the deal leaves millions of U.S. dollars on the table funneled to the global climate effort by the Obama administration. The U.S. has more leverage and power by remaining at the negotiating table than by leaving.
  • Not mentioned: The environmental and public health consequences of climate change are not top of mind for either perspective.
The stakes: Some readers have said those in the media (including me) are getting a bit too caught up in who is on what side of this Paris battle. That's a fair point. The stakes in this fight are big, but perhaps a bit too focused on the Paris deal in and of itself. As I noted last week, no matter what happens with this accord, the U.S. is already giving up its leadership position on climate change. The biggest question if Trump does withdraw the U.S. from the deal is how much that move will weaken ambition of others, notably India and other developing countries. Backers of the deal, including United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, are speaking with confidence now, but I wouldn't put too much stake in what's said now as compared to six months from now.
Public wants Senate to rewrite the House health care bill

Partisanship is driving Americans' views of the GOP health care bill — and of the system it would replace. That's the gist of the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest tracking poll, which found stark partisan divides over … pretty much everything in health care. But there's a general consensus on one thing: Most Americans want the Senate to rewrite the House bill.


Data: Kaiser Health Tracking Poll, May 2017; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

Overall, the Affordable Care Act remains more popular than the American Health Care Act. Here's the partisan breakdown that explains why:

  • Both depend heavily on their political bases, but the Affordable Care Act is more popular with Democrats (78 percent view it favorably) than the American Health Care Act is with Republicans (67 percent).
  • Most Republicans said the Senate should make changes to the House's health care bill, rather than pass it as is. Most Democrats said the Senate should not pass any version of it.
  • Independents tend to side with Democrats: More approve of the ACA than the AHCA, and a plurality wants the Senate to make "major changes" to the House bill.

Why it matters: A less popular bill is less likely to pass, and harder to defend even if it does. Republicans know there's a playbook for capitalizing on an unpopular, party-line health care bill. It's a playbook they wrote.

Andy Rubin's long-term plan for Essential

After unveiling his new smartphone earlier in the day, Android co-founder Andy Rubin talked Tuesday night about his broader plan for Essential, his new consumer electronics company.

The company, which has around 80 employees, is doing a phone and a home device, but longer-term Rubin says he wants to create a whole new consumer electronics brand.

"It's a new brand," Rubin said, in an interview at Code Conference. "It's not just phones. You have a rare opportunity when the market is saturated."

To do that, Rubin is going to need a lot of money. While the company hasn't said how much it has raised, Essential included the logos of several investors on its Web site, a list that includes contract manufacturer Foxconn, Rubin's incubator Playground, Redpoint, Access Technology Ventures, Tencent, VY Capital and Altimeter Capital.

On stage at Code, Rubin confirmed that Redpoint and Playground were part of a $30 million early round and that the company has since raised a second round of funding. Rubin says the company has raised "hundreds of millions of dollars." He also talked about the company's plans for its other initial product, a voice-controlled hub for the home with a round screen.

Why do we need a home hub?

"There's too many things you have to interact with in your home," Rubin said, noting that today you need a separate app for things like smart locks and doorbells, not to mention all the different assistants.

Will it support Google Assistant, Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa?

I'm going to offer to support all of those. It's really up to the companies. ... I want to be inclusive and I want to interoperate.

How much will it cost?

We don't have a price yet. (The phone does have a price. Essential is selling it for $699 unlocked via pre-orders on its Web site.)

When will the phone ship?

"Soon," Rubin said, adding that he wouldn't take orders if he wasn't planning to ship it in the next 30 days or so. The phone will initially sell via the Web but Rubin said the plan is to also sell it at retail and through wireless carriers.

Marc Andreessen: Self-driving cars will boost the job market

Eric Risberg / AP

A future with self-driving cars has induced a lot of anxiety about a resulting loss of jobs, but in fact, they'll create tons more jobs, Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreessen said on Tuesday at Recode's annual conference in Southern California.

"The jobs crisis we have in the U.S. is that we don't have enough workers," said Andreessen.

Why it matters: With the country increasingly discussing the potential impact of automation and technology on the jobs, many are worried that "the robots" will take their jobs and displace millions of workers. Managing this fear and retraining workers are becoming high priority topics for lawmakers.

New jobs: When cars first came along, people were worried they'd result in the mass unemployment of those taking care of horses—like blacksmiths. But instead, cars created millions of new jobs manufacturing and maintaining them. What's more, the automobile gave rise to new activities and industries, such as going to the movies and paving roads, which created a whole set of new jobs. Self-driving cars will have the same effect, says Andreessen.

Not less, but more! Our economy's productivity growth is at its lowest, and there's not enough change and progression, says Andreessen. And this is why people are so depressed—they're not able to imagine a future. So we need more change, he adds.

The transition: With that said, "the transitions can be very painful," said LinkedIn co-founder and investor Reid Hoffman, who was on stage with Andreessen. "Let's try to make it work out in a way that's more humane."

