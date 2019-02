House Democrats plan to investigate claims from "multiple whistleblowers" that some Trump administration appointees proposed selling nuclear power plants to Saudi Arabia over the objections of top national security officials, according to an interim staff report released Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee.

The big picture: The report cites "serious, bipartisan concern" over ongoing efforts — led first by former national security adviser Michael Flynn and, more recently, Energy Secretary Rick Perry — to transfer nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia without congressional review. It also raises questions about the nature of the Trump administration's relationship with the Saudi government, pointing to potential conflicts of interest among top advisers like Flynn, Jared Kushner and inaugural committee chairman Tom Barrack.