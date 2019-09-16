The uncertain oil market landscape after the Saudi attacks

Analysts and traders are looking at the immediate supply effect of the Saudi attacks and what they portend for the long-term security of the world's largest crude oil exporter.

Why it matters: Prices had been middling for months thanks to the sluggish global economy, U.S. production growth and trade fights. But the attacks could keep prices in a higher band for a while, even though there's enough crude sloshing around to prevent shortfalls for now and the wider economic landscape remains bearish.