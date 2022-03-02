Charting Russia's U.S. oil sales

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Lawmakers from both parties are pushing the White House to impose a ban on U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products from Russia, even as buyers are already steering clear of the country's crude.

Driving the news: Appeals or proposed bills are coming from lawmakers including Senate Energy Chairman Joe Manchin; a number of GOP lawmakers, and liberal Democratic Sen. Ed Markey.

Why it matters: Total U.S. oil and refined product imports have declined greatly since the mid-2000s as the shale boom began a surge in domestic production.

The U.S. remains, however, a significant importer, and Russia is among the largest suppliers.

Yes, but: Russian oil exports are taking a major hit even without new government limits, Reuters and others report as buyers "self-sanction."