Volatile oil markets eye Russia-Ukraine crisis

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios
Oil prices Monday morning have slipped off seven-year highs reached earlier in the session as markets brace for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine that would likely send prices soaring above $100 per barrel.
Why it matters: The potential invasion — which U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says could happen "any day" — is putting upward pressure on already-high prices amid the demand recovery from COVID and tight supply.
- A Russian move against Ukraine and the economic response could affect energy from Russia, Europe's largest source of natural gas and the world's third-largest oil producer.
- Oil prices moving even higher would have spillover effects on U.S. gasoline prices, which are already a political headache for Democrats.
What they're saying: "Market participants are concerned that a conflict between Russia and the Ukraine could disrupt supply," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo, per Reuters.
Where it stands: The global benchmark Brent crude is trading at $93.90 after going above $96 earlier in the session.