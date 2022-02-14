Volatile oil markets eye Russia-Ukraine crisis

Oil prices Monday morning have slipped off seven-year highs reached earlier in the session as markets brace for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine that would likely send prices soaring above $100 per barrel.

Why it matters: The potential invasion — which U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says could happen "any day" — is putting upward pressure on already-high prices amid the demand recovery from COVID and tight supply.

A Russian move against Ukraine and the economic response could affect energy from Russia, Europe's largest source of natural gas and the world's third-largest oil producer.

Oil prices moving even higher would have spillover effects on U.S. gasoline prices, which are already a political headache for Democrats.

What they're saying: "Market participants are concerned that a conflict between Russia and the Ukraine could disrupt supply," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo, per Reuters.

Where it stands: The global benchmark Brent crude is trading at $93.90 after going above $96 earlier in the session.