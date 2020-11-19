Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

How running helps to explain climate change

Amy Harder, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Running a race can help illustrate how efforts on climate change should change over time.

The big picture: Climate change, unlike most other public-policy challenges, is cumulative. The longer we wait, the bigger the problem it becomes and the larger the measures needed to address it.

Where it stands: I’m going deeper on something I briefly covered in my Monday column, looking at the concept of time via a running analogy.

Four years of the Trump administration slowed action on climate change in two ways:

  1. Repealing federal regulations curbing greenhouse gas emissions.
  2. Spending four years without enacting more federal policy to keep addressing the problem.

The intrigue: It’s the lost time that’s actually more critical to the equation than the regulatory rollbacks. Let’s imagine a grand race to address climate change.

  • I presented that basic analogy to Trevor Houser, partner at consulting and research firm Rhodium Group, who then extrapolated the concept more with actual numbers.
  • Any distance race works--cycling, swimming, etc.--but running is the simplest (and my favorite), so we're using that.
“Let’s say the Obama administration was running at 5 miles an hour, in terms of policy action. A Clinton administration would have continued running at 5 miles an hour or faster, but instead the Trump administration ran backward at 1 mile an hour. The repealing regulations are the 1 mile an hour, but the real gap is 6 miles an hour.”
— Trevor Houser, Rhodium Group

How it works: Now, a Biden administration would have to run between 9 and 11 miles an hour — roughly twice as fast — to be on track to the president-elect’s goal to have a net-zero carbon economy by 2050, Houser says.

  • “A lot of why the Biden administration has to run so much faster is not because Trump was moving backward as much as they just weren’t running for four years,” Houser said.

By the numbers: These are the numbers that form the basis of the analogy.

  • Under the Obama administration, U.S. net greenhouse gas emissions fell by 1.5% a year. So 1.5% equals 5 miles an hour, per Houser.
  • The average annual reduction in emissions between 2020 and 2030 must be between 2.7% and 3.3% to reach Biden’s goal of a net zero-carbon economy by 2050, according to Houser’s calculations.

The bottom line: Of course, running races have specific lengths and eventually end. Climate change isn’t a race and it will probably last forever in some form, which makes this a tiring slog, to say the least.

Go deeper: On climate change, Biden is stuck between urgency and politics

Margaret Harding McGill
21 mins ago - Technology

Trade commission's tech cases: Hits and misfires

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With the Federal Trade Commission expected to unveil long-awaited antitrust action against Facebook in the near future, the agency's mixed record on regulating tech has experts viewing the case as a "put up or shut up" moment.

The big picture: Most of the tech cases the FTC has tackled involve consumer protection rather than restraining monopolistic behavior. Past antitrust investigations of tech mergers or companies, like a review of Google that ended in 2013, led critics to paint the FTC as toothless.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Glen Johnson
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump challenges cement Biden triumph

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's frantic post-election challenges are having the opposite effect of what he intended: He's documenting his demise through a series of court fights and recounts showing Joe Biden's victory to be all the more obvious and unassailable.

Why it matters: The president’s push to overturn the election results is dispelling the cloud of corruption he alleged by forcing states to create a verified — and legally binding — accounting of his election loss.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

CEOs abandon Trump

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Tom Donohue — CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and longtime confidant of Republican presidents — tells Axios that Joe Biden is president-elect, and President Trump "should not delay the transition a moment longer."

What he's saying: "President-elect Biden and the team around him have a wealth of executive branch experience that should allow them to hit the ground running," Donohue said in a statement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow