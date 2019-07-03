Overall growth in the big, developed eurozone markets has been stunted at around 1% or less for much of the year, and the bloc may even fall into recession this year, but Central and Eastern Europe's economies have been growing significantly, recent research from Capital Economics shows.

The winners: Romania's construction boom and strong consumer spending have helped put GDP growth on pace for 6%; Poland's GDP is expected to grow at around 5% this year; and Hungary is benefiting from strong industrial production and retail sales growth, helping its economy expand at nearly 5%.

Go deeper: Eastern Europe is shrinking before our eyes