Rihanna's foundation pledges $15 million to fight for climate justice

Rihanna's philanthropical organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, announced on Tuesday that it will give $15 million to 18 organizations fighting for climate justice in the U.S. and Caribbean.

Why it matters: Scientists concur that some extreme weather events will become more frequent and more severe as climate change progresses.

But these events "do not impact all communities equally. Under-resourced countries, communities of color, and island nations are facing the brunt," CLF said in the press release.

The big picture: The $15 million will be distributed via grants to organizations "focused on and led by women, youth, Black, Indigenous, people of color and LGBTQIA+ communities."

The recipients come from seven Caribbean countries and nearly all 50 states.

"We invite others to join us in elevating, funding and supporting these groups and others who are on the frontlines of the climate justice movement," the statement added.

The grants will be made in partnership with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall philanthropic initiative.

The recipients include the Black Feminist Fund (BFF), the Caribbean Youth Environment Network, the Climate Justice Alliance, and the Indigenous Environmental Network, among others.

What they're saying: “Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” Rihanna said in a statement, AP reported.