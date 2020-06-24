The GOP faces a generational gap on climate change

New Pew Research Center polling brings more evidence of a generational divide among Republicans on climate change and energy policy.

By the numbers: 49% of Republicans who are millennials or younger say the federal government is doing too little to reduce the effects of climate change. That's compared to 38% of Republicans in Generation X and 25% of Republicans who are baby boomers and older.

The poll also shows generational divides among Republicans on conservation and wildlife protection.

The intrigue: "Among Democrats, there are hardly any gaps in views on these questions by generation or gender," Pew analysts note in the memo alongside the data.

Of note: The margin of error on the generational questions for Republicans is plus-or-minus 2.9% for boomers and older; 4% for Gen Xers, and 4.6% for millennials and younger.