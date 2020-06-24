21 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The GOP faces a generational gap on climate change

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

New Pew Research Center polling brings more evidence of a generational divide among Republicans on climate change and energy policy.

By the numbers: 49% of Republicans who are millennials or younger say the federal government is doing too little to reduce the effects of climate change. That's compared to 38% of Republicans in Generation X and 25% of Republicans who are baby boomers and older.

  • The poll also shows generational divides among Republicans on conservation and wildlife protection.

The intrigue: "Among Democrats, there are hardly any gaps in views on these questions by generation or gender," Pew analysts note in the memo alongside the data.

Of note: The margin of error on the generational questions for Republicans is plus-or-minus 2.9% for boomers and older; 4% for Gen Xers, and 4.6% for millennials and younger.

Go deeper

Ben Geman
26 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Big Oil's transatlantic divide on climate change policy

Reproduced from Goldman Sachs Investment Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Big Oil's transatlantic split on climate change is really on display of late, with a couple of recent reports highlighting the differences.

Driving the news: "Royal Dutch Shell will announce a major restructuring by the end of the year as the energy company prepares to accelerate its shift towards low-carbon, CEO Ben van Beurden told employees," Reuters reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Small businesses face post-lockdown cash crunch

A seamstress works at a sewing machine in a tailoring shop in Palm Springs, Calif. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images.

U.S. macroeconomic data is broadly improving but many small businesses are facing a perilous recovery as they attempt to stay afloat after coronavirus-driven lockdowns throughout the country. That's true even for the many that received government assistance.

By the numbers: A recent poll of 7,317 small business owners by Alignable finds that 43% of firms that received money through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) say they could be out of cash in a month or less.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
3 hours ago - Health

The pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Countries around the world and the global economy are desperately waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, and experts say there is a chance one will become available in record time.

The state of play: We really need it to come through, especially in the U.S. — where we're not doing so great on anything else. The spike in cases we're seeing across the South and Southwest is not simply the result of more testing. All indications are that it is the result of a worsening outbreak.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow