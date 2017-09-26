 Republicans agree to raise bottom tax rate, double standard deduction - Axios
Republicans agree to raise bottom tax rate, double standard deduction

Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Top White House and GOP leaders have agreed to raise the lowest individual tax rate from 10 to 12 percent, paired with doubling the standard deduction, 5 senior Republicans tell us.

Why this matters: Trump intends to sell the proposal tomorrow as a populist "tax cut." But as recently as yesterday top Republicans on Capitol Hill were nervous as they got word that Trump wasn't entirely thrilled with the product that had been hashed out in immense secrecy for weeks (with two members of his administration, Gary Cohn and Steven Mnuchin, working with GOP leaders.)

Late last night Republicans close to the process felt more confident that Trump had come around to supporting the framework — despite his misgivings about the corporate rate not being low enough and about the political risks of raising the lowest rate (even though many more people will now pay no tax because of the increased deduction, meaning they can accurately call it a tax cut for the middle class as well as for the wealthy.)

Big picture details: Republicans plan to collapse the number of brackets from seven to three. The standard deduction would almost double to $12,000 for a single filer and $24,000 for married couples, meaning Trump can accurately argue that many more low income earners would pay no tax under his plan. As we previously reported, the top tax bracket would fall from 39.6% to 35%.

Yes, but: Trump won't go into great detail when he talks about the tax plan tomorrow in Indiana, leaving plenty of negotiating room for the tax-writing committees in the House and Senate. As of yesterday morning Trump hadn't signed off on the final product, and as with all policy announcements involving Trump, Republican Hill leaders will be holding their breaths to some extent until the president actually utters the words. Speaking with conservative groups at the White House yesterday Trump, reassured them of his commitment when he gushed about the "tax cut" he was planning to unveil.

The contributors to Trump's education initiative

President Donald Trump signs a memorandum to expand access to STEM and computer science education at the WH Monday. Photo:Alex Brandon / AP

The Internet Association announced Tuesday that its member companies, including Google, Facebook and Amazon, will contribute a combined total of more than $300 million to support the Trump administration's new initiative, announced yesterday, aimed at expanding access to STEM and computer science education. Lockheed Martin and Salesforce, which are also contributing, have sent their top executives to Detroit to make the formal announcement with Ivanka Trump today.

Why it matters: Despite the tense relationship between the tech industry and the Trump administration, major tech firms are financially supporting this effort because it's of vital business importance to them.

They repeatedly say they need a stronger pipeline of employees with STEM backgrounds to fill tech jobs. Finding an area of alignment with the administration is also smart politics for Silicon Valley companies that are feeling heightened Washington scrutiny.

Member contributions:

  • Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce each commit $50 million.
  • Lockheed Martin commits $25 million.
  • Accenture commits more than $10 million.
  • General Motors and Pluralsight both commit $10 million.
  • Private individuals and foundations commit $3 million to nonprofits focused on computer science education.
  • Detroit-based Quicken Loans commits the financial resources required to ensure more than 15,000 Detroit Public Schools students receive the computer science training they deserve.
  • Intuit and Internet Association are also making "a significant contribution."

CEOs joining Ivanka Trump in Detroit today:

  • Lockheed Martin Chairman, President & CEO Marillyn Hewson.
  • Quicken Loans Chairman Dan Gilbert.
  • Salesforce.org CEO Rob Acker.
  • Code.org CEO Hadi Partovi.
  • Internet Association President & CEO Michael Beckerman
Take note: Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and General Motors — all companies facing increased backlash from both Washington and their own employees for their increasing political roles — have not sent a CEO to Detroit to represent them.

People really don't like pop-up ads, pre-roll

Data: Morning Consult, August 24-September 8, 2017. Note: Excludes 'Don't know/No Opinion'; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

New research from Morning Consult finds that pop-up ads and pre-roll ads are the least favored by consumers. Per the study, younger viewers are willing to pay more on average to avoid invasive ads. Adults aged 34 and younger would pay about $35 to eliminate ads on social media.

  • The backlash against digital advertising has created an uptick in ad-blocking: More than a quarter of internet users in the United States use ad blockers, and that number has been steadily increasing year over year, according to estimates by eMarketer.
  • Millennials, males, streamers, researchers and heavy downloaders are most likely to use an ad blocker, according to the latest Dimension study from Kantar Media, a leading advertising measurement company.
  • Both Google and Apple are rolling new ad-blocking technologies within their search engines to better user experience.
Trump will go to Maria-ravaged Puerto Rico

Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

President Trump announced today that he plans to travel to Puerto Rico — which he said was "literally destroyed" and "hit as hard as you can hit" — next Tuesday to view firsthand the devastation from Hurricane Maria.

On the difficulty of sending aid to Puerto Rico: "It's very tough because it's an island...an island sitting in the middle of an ocean — and it's a big ocean. It's a very big ocean."

Video of his remarks.
China fines social media services over banned content

Vincent Yu / AP

China's Cyberspace Administration said it has fined to the highest degree three social media services—Baidu's Tieba, Weibo, and Tencent's WeChat—for failing to censor banned content, according to CNBC. On Tuesday, it also appeared that Facebook-owned chat app WhatsApp was blocked, though some users report service has resumed.

Bigger picture: Chinese authorities said in January that they were planning to "clean up" online activities by March 2018. In June, a new cybersecurity law went into effect, though it's been criticized for not being clear enough as to how it will be implemented. China has also cracked down on VPNs (software that keeps online activity private and secure), forcing Apple to remove a number of them from its App Store in China, as well as certain cryptocurrency activities.

DOJ to file charges in college basketball corruption scandal

A Duke-North Carolina game at Madison Square Garden in March. Photo: Julie Jacobson / AP

The Justice Department will announce charges of fraud and corruption this afternoon against ten people in connection with a wide-ranging bribery scheme at some top college basketball programs, per the WSJ.

What's expected: The charges will be filed against coaches, managers, financial advisors, and some representatives of a major sportswear company. The investigation uncovered evidence that coaches from some schools had received kickbacks to steer their players toward receiving services from outside groups.

A list of the coaches charged.

The coaches charged, according to NBC News' Tom Winter:

  • Tony Bland, USC, associate head coach
  • Lamont Evans, Oklahoma State, assistant coach
  • Chuck Person, Auburn, associate head coach
  • Emanuel Richardson, Arizona, assistant coach
What North Korea has labeled a declaration of war

North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho. Photo: Richard Drew/AP

On Monday, North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said President Trump had declared war on North Korea when he tweeted they wouldn't "be around much longer" if Ho echoed "thoughts of Little Rocket Man."

Isaac Stone Fish, senior fellow at the Asia Society, laid out other instances North Korea interpreted as declaration of war:

The history of singing the national anthem before NFL games

Michael Perez / AP

Football season is now at the center of a heated political debate over whether or not players should be allowed to sit or kneel during the national anthem. Some agree with President Trump and find the move offensive, claiming it is disrespectful to those who serve in the U.S. military; others argue that the protest is a form of patriotism, and the U.S. guarantees the right of players to protest however they choose.

Why it matters: While patriotism should not be conflated only with the military, the history of playing the national anthem before sports games does have strong ties with honoring the armed forces.

Here's a timeline of how the national anthem became a sports tradition in the first place:

  • 1814: Francis Scott Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner, while watching the bombardment of Fort McHenry in Baltimore.
  • 1889: Secretary of the Navy Benjamin F. Tracy called for the song to be played whenever the American flag was raised.
  • 1916: President Woodrow Wilson signed an executive order declaring the "Star Spangled Banner" the American national anthem.
  • 1918: The song was played spontaneously during the seventh-inning stretch of game one of the World Series between the Cubs and Red Sox, while the country had been in World War I for a year and half. After this, the song was often played on holidays or special occasions in many baseball parks.
  • 1931: Congress passed an act officially confirming the "Star Spangled Banner" as the national anthem, and President Hebert Hoover signed it into law.
  • 1941-42: Playing the national anthem before the start of regular season baseball games became the standard. And with the U.S. in World War II now, the National Football League also included the playing of the anthem before games.
  • 1945: NFL commissioner Elmer Layden said, "The playing of the national anthem should be as much a part of every game as the kickoff. We must not drop it simply because the war is over. We should never forget what it stands for."
  • 2009: NFL players began standing on the field for the national anthem before the start of primetime games. Before this, players would stay in their locker rooms except during the Super Bowl and after 9/11.
  • 2015: Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake released a report revealing that the Department of Defense had spent $6.8 million of between 2012 and 2015 on what the senators called "paid patriotism" events before professional sports games, including American flag displays, honoring of military members, reenlistment ceremonies, etc. The DoD justified the money paid to 50 professional sports teams by calling it part of their recruiting strategy. However, many teams had these ceremonies without compensation from the military, and there was nothing found in the contracts that mandated that players stand during the anthem.
The states spending the most out-of-pocket on health care

Data: JPMorgan Chase Institute; Chart: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

Colorado's full of healthy hikers and mountain bikers, right? Well, it also has some of the highest out-of-pocket health care spending in the country. That's according to a report being released today by the JPMorgan Chase Institute, a new initiative that's using banking data to study spending trends and the financial pressures in people's lives.

Report details: The report looks at health care spending trends in 23 states where Chase has retail branches, and it found a lot of variation, even after controlling for age and income differences:

  • Highest average out-of-pocket spending: Colorado ($916), Utah ($906)
  • Lowest average: California ($596), Michigan ($601)
  • Highest average spending compared to income: Oklahoma (1.7%), Louisiana (1.7%)
  • Lowest average: New Jersey (1%), New York (1%)

Why it's happening: The report says it's likely due to differences in health care prices, insurance coverage, and how much people are using medical care — but demographics didn't matter.

Go deeper: Check out the report here, and more data visuals here.

Equifax CEO retires after security breach

Equifax headquarters in Atlanta, Photo: Mike Stewart / AP

Equifax chairman and CEO Richard Smith retired today after his company suffered a major security breach earlier this month that exposed personal financial information for approximately 143 million Americans.

The details: The information accessed in the three-month-long hack included customers' names, birth dates, addresses, social security numbers, and driver's license numbers. Close to 209,000 consumers' credit card information was accessed. Smith's exit follows two others. Equifax's chief information officer and chief security officer stepped down earlier this month.

From the company's statement: "The cybersecurity incident has affected millions of consumers, and I have been completely dedicated to making this right. At this critical juncture, I believe it is in the best interests of the company to have new leadership to move the company forward," Smith said

What's next: President of Equifax's Asia-Pacific division, Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr., will serve as interim CEO. Board member Mark Feidler has been appointed non-executive chairman.

Merkel's drift left allowed the far-right to grow

Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday. Photo: Michael Kappeler / dpa via AP

Angela Merkel's leftward drift over her years in office, especially on issues like the European Union and migration, has made her more palatable to left-leaning voters, but it has created an opportunity for the far-right to proliferate, per the NYT.

Why it matters: Last weekend's election saw a strong showing for Alternative for Germany (AfD), the far-right populist party, that attracted voters from Merkel's right-leaning base and mobilized those who usually didn't vote via non-traditional campaigning. It illustrates how the far-right can continue to prosper across Europe even without the flashpoint issues, like last year's migration crisis, at the forefront of the news cycle.

