Report: Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62

Mark Hurd, co-CEO of Oracle, died on Friday, according to CNBC. Hurd, who was 62 years old, had taken a leave in September for unspecified health reasons.

Why it matters: Hurd became co-CEO in 2014 after four years as president of Oracle. He joined Oracle after resigning as chief executive of Hewlett Packard, where his five-year tenure revived the struggling firm's finances but also included a string of controversies, including sexual harassment claims and revelations that the company tried to spy on journalists.