Renewable energy had a big 2019, but still isn't meeting long-term Paris agreement goals

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photovoltaic power station operated by State Power Investment Corporation on June 3 in Shanxi Province, China. Photo:Shi Gangze/VCG via Getty Images

Renewables are attracting substantial investment and developers are getting more bang for the buck, but none of it is enough to be consistent with the goals of the Paris climate agreement, per a data-rich new report from the Frankfurt School, the UN and BloombergNEF.

The big picture: Last year saw 184 gigawatts of new capacity added worldwide (excluding large hydro projects) — the most ever — with solar leading the way. The 12% growth came even though total investment was flat, a sign of continued cost declines for wind and solar technologies.

Threat level: The pandemic is creating near-term headwinds for growth.

Yes, but: Even putting the pandemic problems aside, the analysis says the long-term investment picture is not robust enough. From the report...

"Governments and companies around the world have committed to adding some 826 gigawatts of new non-hydro renewable power capacity in the decade to 2030, at a likely cost of around $1 trillion."
"Those commitments fall far short of what would be needed to limit world temperature increases to less than 2 degrees Celsius. They also look modest compared to the $2.7 trillion invested during the 2010-2019 decade."

What's next: Per the authors, what should be next is for governments to stitch low-carbon energy initiatives into their pandemic response plans.

  • "If governments take advantage of the ever-falling price tag of renewables to put clean energy at the heart of COVID-19 economic recovery, instead of subsidizing the recovery of fossil-fuel industries, they can take a big step towards clean energy and a healthy natural world," it states.

Joint Chiefs chair apologizes for participating in Trump's church photo op

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, apologized for his participation in President Trump's photo op at St. John's Church last week, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Milley's comments come as tensions remain high between Trump and the Pentagon over the incident, which was preceded by the clearing of peaceful protesters from the area.

Trump targets International Criminal Court for sanctions over war crimes probe

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against workers from the International Criminal Court who are investigating American troops and intelligence officials for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: This is the ICC's first investigation of U.S. forces, and both Afghan and U.S. officials oppose it. The U.S. does not formally recognize the jurisdiction fo the court, and the Trump administration is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,400,013 — Total deaths: 417,133 — Total recoveries — 3,484,672Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,000,464 — Total deaths: 112,924 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. cases surpass 2 million — Scientists struggle to find a clear message on Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. Economy: 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
  6. ⛳️ Sports: The PGA Tour resumes in Texas after 3-month hiatus.
