Global renewable energy growth bounces back in 2019

Growth of renewable power capacity resumed in 2019 after stalling last year, the International Energy Agency said in an estimate Friday.

The big picture: Last year was the first time since 2001 that growth was flat, but IEA estimates that capacity additions this year will grow almost 12% to nearly 200 gigawatts. However, despite the growth, it's not consistent with keeping warming in check. "Renewable capacity additions need to grow by more than 300 GW on average each year between 2018 and 2030 to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement," the agency said.

