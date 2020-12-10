Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

New renewable-energy group taps Heather Zichal as CEO

Amy Harder, author of Generate

Heather Zichal in March 2012 at the White House, when she advised President Obama on climate and energy. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A new renewable-energy trade group has announced its chief executive as Heather Zichal, a top adviser to former President Barack Obama.

Why it matters: President-elect Joe Biden has promised to drastically increase clean energy, so this group — called the American Clean Power Association — will be at the center of Washington’s biggest debates over the next four years.

What they’re saying: “We’ve gone from a point in time when the voice in Washington for the renewable sector is no longer a nice to have, it’s a must-have as we think about our climate and economic agenda,” Zichal said in an interview with Axios this week, her first since taking the new role that starts Monday.

Flashback: Since the Obama administration, Zichal has recently worked at The Nature Conservancy and as executive director of another climate-oriented group, the Blue Prosperity Coalition.

Driving the news: She had been mentioned as a possible candidate in the Biden administration and earlier in her career worked for then-Sen. John Kerry, who is a top climate official in the incoming administration, who praised her as "strategic and smart" in a statement to Axios.

  • “Heather is an extraordinary warrior on climate and she was fighting this fight long before it was cool," Kerry said. "We’re now in the ten years that will define whether we win on climate and I'm not at all surprised she’s doubling down, but I’m certainly glad she is."

Where it stands: The American Clean Power Association, which was announced in September and formally launches Jan. 1, is the result of the 46-year-old American Wind Energy Association broadening its mission to include other renewable energy.

  • The group will have more than 800 member companies, the vast majority of which were members of AWEA.
  • When making its September announcement, AWEA said in a statement (per Greentech Media) that a broader group was warranted to better reflect the array of firms that work in the renewable energy space, including manufacturers, construction firms, transmission and storage companies.

The big picture: Renewable electricity, led by hydropower and wind, makes up nearly 18% of U.S. electricity. A decade ago, wind and solar were nearly 0% (hydropower has remained steady for decades.)

The intrigue: It is a tough task getting a bunch of distinct but similar interests on the same page, as is necessary for trade associations.

  • Other decades-old renewable energy groups, including the Solar Energy Industries Association and the National Hydropower Association, are not merging with the group.
  • Zichal said she will seek to collaborate with existing trade groups in this space. But the American Clean Power Association (coined ACP) will have a “larger budget, a bigger footprint and I believe a larger impact,” she mentioned.

By the numbers: The goal in the coming years is for ACP’s budget to be roughly triple the size of existing renewable-energy trade groups, said an official involved with the new group who requested anonymity to discuss financial details before a formal launch. (For comparison, AWEA's total expenses in 2018 were around $22 million.)

What I’m watching: Biden has repeatedly said he wants to ensure the renewable-energy jobs he helps create are labor-friendly with unions. Renewable energy is historically less unionized than other energy types.

  • This tension is not lost on Zichal, who said one of her first phone calls was with the United Steelworkers. A union spokesperson confirmed the meeting to Axios.

Go deeper: Biden’s climate plan tries to bring unions into the clean-energy revolution

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
21 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The rocky path into a lower carbon world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Two huge oil companies charting different paths through the industry's uneven movement toward lower-carbon sources are both coming under fresh — but different — forms of pressure and scrutiny.

Driving the news: The Financial Times scooped yesterday that several clean energy executives have left Shell "amid a split over how far and fast the oil giant should shift towards greener fuels."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
28 mins ago - World

EU releases "no-deal" contingency plan as Brexit cliff looms

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Wednesday. Photo: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The European Commission published a series of contingency measures on Thursday to ensure that basic air and road connectivity are maintained in the increasingly likely event that a free trade agreement is not reached with the U.K. by the end of the Brexit transition period.

Why it matters: It's the surest sign yet that the U.K. is headed for a cliff-edge Brexit on Dec. 31, coming one day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels and failed to make progress on major sticking points.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina FriedAshley Gold
31 mins ago - Technology

Pornhub's tighter rules may not be enough, experts say

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Pornhub tightened its rules around violent and underage content this week. Those changes are a good start, experts say, but they won't be sufficient to combat a growing problem of non-consensual videos.

Why it matters: The New York Times story, by Nick Kristof, reported that Pornhub's vast user-generated content library contains plenty of revenge porn and videos with underage participants. It also details the harm that being on Pornhub can cause for people whose videos were posted without their consent.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow