Ranking 2020's corporate clean energy deals

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Large companies' procurement deals for new renewable power capacity in the U.S. jumped last year to their highest level at 10.6 gigawatts, the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA) said.
Why it matters: Big corporations have emerged as an important driver of new solar and wind power projects as costs have fallen and they look to meet sustainability pledges.
The 10.6 GW in REBA's database of large buyers' deals is about 13% higher than 2019 and far above the 1.5 GW of annual procurement in 2016.
Driving the news: Amazon was the biggest contractor of new capacity last year at roughly 3.2 GW, with the rest of the top 10 seen in the chart above. Overall, 35 corporate buyers announced 98 deals last year, REBA said.
How it works: While the trend is upward over the years, the company-by-company activity levels move around.
- In 2019, Facebook was the top U.S. dealmaker, followed by AT&T.
- Overall, the tech industry has been a major player in this arena.
Of note: The REBA data tracks procurement from off-site, utility-scale projects and onsite developments over 20 megawatts.
It captures various kinds of deals, including power purchase agreements, direct ownership, and tax equity investments.
Go deeper:
- The rise of corporate renewables
- How tech went big on green energy (Financial Times)