Ranking 2020's corporate clean energy deals

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Large companies' procurement deals for new renewable power capacity in the U.S. jumped last year to their highest level at 10.6 gigawatts, the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA) said.

Why it matters: Big corporations have emerged as an important driver of new solar and wind power projects as costs have fallen and they look to meet sustainability pledges.

The 10.6 GW in REBA's database of large buyers' deals is about 13% higher than 2019 and far above the 1.5 GW of annual procurement in 2016.

Driving the news: Amazon was the biggest contractor of new capacity last year at roughly 3.2 GW, with the rest of the top 10 seen in the chart above. Overall, 35 corporate buyers announced 98 deals last year, REBA said.

How it works: While the trend is upward over the years, the company-by-company activity levels move around.

  • In 2019, Facebook was the top U.S. dealmaker, followed by AT&T.
  • Overall, the tech industry has been a major player in this arena.

Of note: The REBA data tracks procurement from off-site, utility-scale projects and onsite developments over 20 megawatts.

It captures various kinds of deals, including power purchase agreements, direct ownership, and tax equity investments.

Axios
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden rescinds national emergency proclamation Trump used to fund border wall

Border wall construction in New Mexico. Photo: Jordyn Rozensky and Justin Hamel for The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Biden informed Congress on Thursday that he has terminated the national emergency over the U.S.-Mexico border that former President Trump first declared in Feb. 2019.

Why it matters: Trump used the national emergency proclamation to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds toward building a border wall, after it became clear that Congress was opposed to additional funding. The declaration prompted dozens of lawsuits and attempts by Congress to block Trump from fulfilling one his top 2016 campaign promises.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Impeachment managers to focus on Trump's role on day of Capitol attack

Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

House impeachment managers will wrap up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

What we're hearing: Democrats plan to home in on the role the former president played in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the harm that resulted from the siege, the president's "lack of remorse" and the legal issues that now lay before a divided Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Shell peers into a future with less oil

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday that its oil production peaked in 2019 and is expected to decline by roughly 1%-2% annually as the company diversifies into lower-carbon energy products and business lines.

Why it matters: It signals how some of the world's most powerful oil-and-gas companies are positioning themselves for a world taking climate change more seriously and responding to calls from investors and activists to do more.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

