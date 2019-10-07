The amount of voluntary renewable energy purchases keeps rising

Why it matters: The trend reflects the increasing availability and affordability of wind and solar electricity, energy sources that have grown from almost nothing a decade ago to nearly 9% of all electricity today.

By the numbers: In 2018, 134 million megawatt hours of renewable electricity — mostly wind and solar — were purchased above and beyond state-level mandates. That's about 3% of all electricity sales in the U.S.

One level deeper: Companies, led by big tech firms, are the biggest buyers of the power, but 75% of all customers are actually individuals buying tiny amounts of electricity.

