An International Energy Agency analysis finds that remote work produces net energy savings in households that otherwise commute by car, because the drop in motor fuel use outweighs increased residential energy needs.

Why it matters: It's one thing that will influence carbon emissions levels going forward. "[F]or people who commute by car, working from home is likely to reduce their carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint if their journey to work is greater than about 6 kilometers," they note.