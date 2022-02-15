Sign up for our daily briefing

Regulators pushed to examine corporate offset use

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Environmentalists are pressing financial regulators to look skeptically at companies' use of carbon offsets to help meet their climate pledges.

Driving the news: In a public comment docket posted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency about draft guidelines for how large banks should handle climate risk, the Center for American Progress said OCC should deter banks from using offsets to meet their public emissions pledges.

Zoom in: The comments from CAP, an advocacy group with close ties to Democrats, cite concern about offsets' effectiveness, which in turn creates jeopardy for banks.

  • "Regulators with jurisdiction over carbon markets may bring enforcement actions against sellers of offsets for fraud, severely limiting the supply and increasing the price of legitimate offsets," CAP writes.
  • CAP also writes that if banks rely on offsets, OCC should ensure "efforts are in place to substantiate" that they spur carbon dioxide removal.

Catch up fast: Separately, some environmentalists want the Securities and Exchange Commission to require detailed disclosures about companies' reliance on emissions offsets to meet climate targets.

Go deeper: SEC boss on climate rule: We're getting there

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Peter Thiel backs conservative dating app The Right Stuff

Donald Trump shakes Peter Thiel hands at Trump Tower before taking office in December 2016. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Peter Thiel is injecting $1.5 million into a seed round for a new conservative dating app called "The Right Stuff," a source familiar with the funding tells Axios.

The big picture: Conservatives have been aggressively building their own apps, phones, cryptocurrencies and publishing houses in an attempt to circumvent what they see as an increasingly liberal internet and media ecosystem.

Matt Phillips
2 hours ago - World

What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the global economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Russia announced a partial pullback in Ukraine today, but the crisis is far from over.

Why it matters: If there was a Russian invasion, there would not only be geopolitical shockwaves and human tragedy, but it also could upend markets and strain the global economy.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Russia's Kamila Valieva warms up before the women's short program on Tuesday. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

⛸️ Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva blames medication mix-up for failed drug test

🥇 U.S.' Erin Jackson wins gold as first Black woman to medal in speedskating

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 11 highlights

