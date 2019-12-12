Ray Dalio is more investor than businessman. Still, after making billions in the rarefied world of finance, he found himself on Forbes magazine's list of "100 Greatest Living Business Minds," which in turn led to him being introduced to entrepreneur and rapper Sean Combs (aka Diddy) — who also made the list.

Driving the news: Dalio released a 24-minute video of a "mentor session" he had with Combs, all part of his quest to "help other people." It's even more excruciating than the Blackstone holiday mascot video, if only because it's longer.