 Ransomware hack targeting 2 million an hour - Axios
Featured

Ransomware hack targeting 2 million an hour

This photo shows fingers on a laptop keyboard in North Andover, Mass. Elise Amendola / AP

A ransomware attack sweeping the globe right now is launching about 8,000 different versions of the virus script at Barracuda's customers, Eugene Weiss, lead platform architect at Barracuda, told Axios, and it's hitting at a steady rate of about 2 million attacks per hour.

Weiss' gut reaction on this hack: "What's remarkable about this one is just the sheer volume of it."

Keep reading ... words

Here's what you need to know on the latest:

  • Automated hacking: "Nobody actually sat there and made 8,000 digital modifications," Weiss said. The way they do it is by using a kit that essentially automates code variations.
  • What to watch out for: An incoming email spoofing the destination host, with a subject about "Herbalife" or a "copier" file delivery. Two of the latest variants Barracuda has detected include a paragraph about legalese to make it seem official, or a line about how a "payment is attached," which tricks you to click since, as Weiss puts it, "everyone wants a payment."
  • The hackers are using social engineering to get people to click. That's increasingly becoming a trend, per Weiss. It's "less pure technical hacks" and instead using psychological tactics "get someone to click on something they shouldn't be."
  • If you remember one thing: "Don't click the link that is absolutely the most essential thing."
  • The targets: Email addresses at businesses or institutional groups in the U.S. or Canada.
  • It's likely not a nation-state perpetrating the hack, since the hackers' motives are financial. Instead it's a small, sophisticated group of criminals. The attacks are originating in Vietnam for the most part, as well as India, Colombia, Turkey, Greece, and a few other countries.
  • The future of global hacks: "At some point in the future you may see multilingual internationalized" hacks, Weiss said. In other words, they could be language-targeted. While the messages from these particular hackers are all in English so far, the virus programs are assessing the target computers' language settings.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Canada's "reverse brain drain" in the age of Trump

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Numerous startups in the tech hub of Toronto say they have had steady, double-digit increases in job applications from the United States since last year's presidential election. This is among the first concrete evidence that President Trump's hard line on immigration may be impacting the global race to attract the best minds.

What they're saying: "I've been in tech for over 20 years in Canada and in Silicon Valley, too. I've never seen candidates from the U.S. apply for Canadian positions from places like Silicon Valley," Roy Pereira, the CEO of Zoom.ai, told Axios. "That's never happened."

Keep reading ... words

Why it matters: Since Trump's election, with his attacks on immigration and threats to cut back on visas, France, China and Canada, among other countries, have openly sought to poach American technologists and scientists (as we have written). The reports from Toronto suggest a threat to the United States' long edge as the preeminent magnet for the world's brightest scientific talent.

At the center of all this is MaRS: Toronto has created a 20-story, 1.5-million-square-foot startup incubator within a dense core of the city, across the street from the University of Toronto and crammed among nine research and teaching hospitals. Some 250 medical, artificial intelligence, energy, fintech and other startups have quarters in the MaRS Discovery District, in addition to IBM, Autodesk, Merck and the Vector Institute, a new AI research center that's received about $200 million in government and industry funding.

The key stat: 62% of the high-growth Canadian companies that responded to a July survey by MaRS indicated that they'd seen a notable recent increase in U.S.-based applicants. Some key examples from Toronto:

  • Zoom.ai, an enterprise chatbot startup, has seen nearly a third of its applicants for its engineering positions come from the U.S., up from almost none. That number peaked in February but has remained largely constant in the months afterward.
  • Cyclica, which assists pharmaceutical companies with drug discovery and approval, said that 85% of its applicants for a business development leadership role this year were U.S.-based. That's up from 35% last June for similar job openings.
  • Figure 1, the "Instagram for doctors," saw its U.S.-based applicants double for senior-level roles and increase by 50% for engineering roles year-over-year in January.

"If you mix up enough highly reactive molecules, and apply heat, something is going to happen," MaRS CEO Ilsa Treurnicht told Axios.

When it happened: Cyclica CEO Naheed Kurji told Axios that he saw a "significant and notable spike" in U.S. applicants in the months immediately after the November election.

It is not only companies, but students — the seed of later scientists: U.S. applications to the University of Toronto, a leading center for the study of artificial intelligence, have risen 80% since November, the school says.

Why it happened: Pereira said that his discussions with American applicants indicated that they were "concerned just because of the directionality that the country was taking," often citing Trump's travel ban as a reason they were looking at jobs in Canada.

And they're influential: Figure 1 CEO Gregory Levey told Axios that he's meeting with American entrepreneurs this week who are looking to relocate to Toronto from Silicon Valley, describing them as "global-level talent," including "one high-flying startup CEO who just sold his company" for a significant amount of money.

A homecoming: Kurji, Pereira, and Levey all mentioned that they'd been personally contacted about the job market in Toronto by Canadian expats in the U.S., indicating that many of Canada's best and brightest are looking to come home. A big quote from Kurji:

"We're seeing a reverse brain drain for the first time. There are highly talented Canadians — educated in Canada or the U.S. — who are now seeking to come back home. There's has been a significant spike in those conversations. Some of the most highly sought-after talent are asking, 'What positions do you know of in Toronto?' These are leaders in their industries in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago."
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico without power

Two girls play on cots at Humacao Arena refugee center in Puerto Rico Tuesday while waiting for the imminent impact of Maria. Photo: Carlos Giusti / AP

Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico just after 6:15 a.m. this morning as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155mph. It has since been downgraded to a Category 3. Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rossello tweeted that there are approximately 10,059 refugees. Homes are flooding and power lines have been downed across the entire island.

Maria is the most powerful hurricane to threaten the region in almost 90 years.

Live updates ... words

Live updates:

  • At least 7 have died from the hurricane in Dominica
  • Maria is packing 145 mph sustained winds as of 10 a.m.
  • Rossello told CNN: "For Irma, we were very prepared ... Unfortunately, of course, now we're feeling a second storm in two weeks, and this one much more devastating than the first one. Who knows what the damage will be?"
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Graham-Cassidy could delay tax reform rollout

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks at the Capitol last week. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Administration officials have been debating whether to delay the tax rollout until the first week of October to clear space for the Graham-Cassidy health care bill. Sources with direct knowledge tell me no final decisions have been made as of Wednesday afternoon, but Trump has been impatient for tax reform to begin so he may not tolerate any more delays.

Why it matters: Sources involved say the plan is still to roll out tax reform next week, but some officials are wringing their hands about the health care bill — the Senate could vote as early as Wednesday —ruining tax reform's launch week by sucking all of the attention away from tax.
Keep reading ... words

Why it's happening: Trump wants tax reform on schedule, but the Senate is running out of days to use reconciliation to change elements of the Affordable Care Act. Meanwhile, there is concern of potential leaks from the upcoming House Ways and Means Committee retreat, and the "Big Six" that's negotiating the plan has yet to decide what to put in the document that will guide tax reform.

The "Big Six": House Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Finance Committee chairman Orrin Hatch, Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Gary Cohn.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Mueller's probe shifts to Trump's presidency

Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in 2013. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sent the White House a request for documents pertaining to some of President Trump's most controversial moves in office, per a report from The New York Times.

Why this is a big deal: It suggests that at least part of the Russia probe is focused directly on Trump's time as president.

What Mueller wants: Trump's meeting with high-ranking Russian officials in the Oval Office the day after Comey's firing; the events leading to the firing of Michael Flynn; and the White House's response to questions from NYT about Donald Trump Jr.'s Trump Tower meeting with Russian officials.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Artificial intelligence pioneer calls for the breakup of Big Tech

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

Yoshua Bengio, the artificial intelligence pioneer, says the centralization of wealth, power and capability in Big Tech is "dangerous for democracy" and that the companies should be broken up.

Why it matters: Bengio is a professor at the University of Montreal and a member of the three-man "Canadian Mafia" that pioneered machine learning, the leading method used in AI. His remarks are notable because of his influence in the AI community and because he or his peers all either directly lead or consult for Big Tech's AI programs. Says Bengio: "Concentration of wealth leads to concentration of power. That's one reason why monopoly is dangerous. It's dangerous for democracy."

Keep reading ... words

The AI pioneers: Bengio consults for IBM and his colleagues Geoffrey Hinton consults for Google and Yann LeCun for Facebook. Ruslan Salakhutdinov, a protege of Hinton's, runs Apple's AI research effort.

Benigo said the concentration of resources, talent and knowledge among giant tech companies is only increasing and governments must act. "We need to create a more level playing field for people and companies," Bengio told Axios at an AI conference in Toronto last week.

In recent years, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft have amassed a towering lead in AI research. But now, they are subject to growing scrutiny because of their outsized influence on society, politics and the economy. I asked Bengio if the companies should be broken up. He harrumphed and responded that anti-trust laws should be enforced. "Governments have become so meek in front of companies," he said.

"AI is a technology that naturally lends itself to a winner take all," Bengio said. "The country and company that dominates the technology will gain more power with time. More data and a larger customer base gives you an advantage that is hard to dislodge. Scientists want to go to the best places. The company with the best research labs will attract the best talent. It becomes a concentration of wealth and power."

When some of the young people gathered around him looked a bit dejected, Bengio responded, "Don't despair — fight."

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

After summer of historic lows, Trump's popularity improves

Photo: Carolyn Kaster / AP

After several months of reaching record-lows in approval, new polls are showing President Trump's ratings beginning to climb upwards, according to Politico.

  • POLITICO/Morning Consult: 39% last month vs. 43% this week
  • Gallup: 35% last month vs. 38% last week
  • RealClearPolitics average: 37.4% August 14 vs. 39.9% September 20
Keep reading ... words

How it happened: Politico reports Trump's responses to hurricanes Irma and Harvey helped his approval, after his ratings taking a over Charlottesville. Also, while his decision to end DACA was unpopular, he gained momentum from his negotiation with Sen. Schumer and Rep. Pelosi. But, his "popularity still remains historically low for a first-year president."

Other findings: Trump's upward trend over the past month is bigger with independents (+5%) than Republicans or Democrats (both +2%).

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Howard Schultz: Companies need to balance profit and conscience

AP

Howard Schultz, who rose from the projects in Brooklyn to create Starbucks, is making it a personal mission to find jobs for some of the least-advantaged and, in his view, most deserving in the United States: veterans and their families, refugees, and, with a job fair today, young people who are neither going to school nor working.

Why it matters: Schultz and his partners are attempting to pull a much-overlooked segment of U.S. society into the work force at a time that public hostility is driven in large part by low and stagnant salaries, and deep pockets of joblessness in inner cities and rust belts.

Keep reading ... words

We caught up with Schultz at the Convention Center in downtown Washington, DC, where Starbucks and about a dozen other companies were conducting interviews with some 1,800 job-seekers aged 16 to 24 years old, seeking to hire as many as possible on the spot, and others over the coming months.

The background: The official national unemployment rate is just 4.4%, but we all know that statistic camouflages a world of misery: Among it is an 11.7% jobless rate for people 16 to 24 — those trying to just get started — and worse for black youths (14.6%) and Latinos (11.9%). Between the lines are young people who have dropped out of school, are jobless, have a criminal record, or are a parent.

Schultz's organization is attempting to attack the whole crippling system. Downstairs from where we spoke, there was a place for job applicants to leave their child while they were interviewed; a place to type up a quick resume; a place to put on a tie and jacket; and one for makeup. For those hired on the spot, there was advice for finding a place to stay, for public transportation, and child care. Companies, Schultz said, need to find "a balance between profit and conscience."

A need for "truthfulness": Regardless of what I asked in our quick, 15-minute chat, Schultz kept returning to what he said the country sorely needs — civility and respect toward one another. "There is a need for more truth and more transparency, not only because of Donald Trump becoming president," he said. "We've needed that for some time. There is a great need for servant leadership and truthfulness."

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Fed to begin reversing its huge stimulus program

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies before Congress. Photo: Pablo Martinez / AP

The Federal Reserve will begin selling off the government debt and mortgage bonds it amassed to help drive down interest rates and stabilize the housing market in the aftermath of the financial crisis, a move that signals the central bank's growing confidence in the U.S. economy.

Steady as she goes: The Fed will shrink the value of its portfolio of bonds by just $10 billion per month, a fraction of its $4.5 trillion stockpile. The modest nature of the move reflects the Fed's recognition that despite historically low unemployment rates, wage growth has been tame and inflation remains below the bank's 2% annual target.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Obama: ACA is the reason "people are alive today"

Barack Obama delivers his speech during the 4th Congress of Indonesian Diaspora Network in Jakarta, Indonesia this July. Achmad Ibrahim / AP

While speaking at an event sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation today, former President Barack Obama said "people are alive today because of" the Affordable Care Act, "and when I see people trying to undo that hard-won progress…it is aggravating."

Obama ripped into the Graham-Cassidy bill, which proposes block grant funding to be distributed among the states. Obama said it would "raise costs, reduce coverage and roll back protections for older Americans, and people with pre-existing conditions." Based on current projections from consulting firm Avalere Health, health care cuts could top $4 trillion under this bill.

Keep reading ... words

Other key quotes:

  • "Nationalist thought, xenophobic sentiment ... a politics that threatens to turn good people away from the kind of collective action that has always driven human progress."
  • On climate change: It's the "threat that may define the contours of this century more than any other."
  • On the future of the internet: "I don't think we can count on conventional media to spread the word [of progress]. This is where the power of the internet has not been harnessed the way it needs to be, particularly when you think of young people and young audiences.
Watch Obama speak:

Obama is speaking across town from Trump's UN appearance.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump tells leaders his friends are going to Africa "to get rich"

President Trump addressed African leaders at a UN luncheon, and discussed the "tremendous potential" of Africa, particularly economically. He also said he was disturbed by violence in South Sudan and the Congo, and planned to send UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to Africa.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Scientists edit human embryos and find key gene for development

Human embryo on the 5th day of development with OCT4 function in tact (left) and without. Credit: Kathy Niakan / Nature.

The first few days after a sperm fertilizes an egg are critical for a developing embryo — and not well understood. In a study published today in Nature, scientists in the U.K. report that by using the CRISPR gene-editing tool they've identified at least one gene that is essential in progressing a pregnancy.

Why it matters: It's the first time genome editing has been used to study the role of a gene in human embryos. Until now, scientists have been limited to studying these earliest moments in mice.

In a briefing, study author Kathy Niakan from the Francis Crick Institute said she hopes further understanding of the genes involved in development can be used to improve stem cell biology and IVF treatment. "The knowledge that we gain from how human embryos develop within this first window of seven days can also help us to understand some of the causes of when pregnancy fails."

Keep reading ... words

What's happening: When an egg is fertilized, it begins to divide and about five days later reaches a ball of about 200 cells. From there, some of the cells go on to become the placenta, yolk sac and fetus. That differentiation is a critical stage — in IVF treatment, 50% of embryos fail to reach it — and the twenty cells that then form the fetus are of intense interest to scientists.

What they did: Researchers knew that a protein called OCT4 was activated in the first few days of human development. They used CRISPR gene editing to knock out the gene encoding for OCT4 in 41 human embryos left over after IVF treatments and watched what happened over the next seven days (they stopped the experiments at that point). When the gene lost its function (the editing technique worked about 80% of the time), most of the embryos (about 80%) underwent early cell divisions but failed to form the ball of 200 cells. (The 20% that did reach that stage partially expressed the gene encoding for OCT4.)

What's next: Niakan hopes to determine exactly how and what the gene is controlling in embryo development and to see other scientists use it to study the role of other genes in the process.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Amazon reportedly talking to pharmacy benefit managers

Amazon may be trying to start building pharmacy contracts. Photo: Richard Drew / AP

Amazon may be talking with some middle-market pharmacy benefit managers "in an effort to get into various contract arrangements," according to analysts at investment bank Leerink Partners who spoke with pharmacy executives. Amazon may pursue a mail-order pharmacy that initially targets uninsured customers or people who have high deductibles and pay cash for most of their prescription drugs.

Reality check: The country is still a long way from Amazon handling people's prescriptions, if that time even comes. But conservations with prescription drug middlemen make it appear "that this is the direction Amazon is moving in," Leerink said in a report. Pharmacy executives who spoke with Leerink said it would take at least 18 to 24 months for Amazon to get proper drug licenses in 50 states. Amazon didn't immediately respond.

Link copied to clipboard.

Trending

Axios in your Inbox

Latest Newsletters

Follow Axios