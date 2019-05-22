Investigators give up on Ralph Northam blackface probe

Investigators could not determine whether the man posing in blackface on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook page was actually him, according to a 36-page report released Wednesday.

Why it matters: Northam, who still denies that he is the man in blackface next to a man dressed in Ku Klux Klan garb, was called on to resign by nearly every major Virginia and national Democratic official in the country earlier this year. Yet despite the massive pressure, Northam consistently said he plans on seeing his term through to the end.