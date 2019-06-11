Radiohead released nearly-20 hours of "OK Computer"-era live tracks and demos as a download, rather than pay a hacker $150,000 not to do the same.
Why it matters: To fans, "OK Computer" was a landmark pivot to the band's later, more experimental work.
Details: The extortion scheme was announced on guitarist Jonny Greenwood's Twitter feed.
- The download will be available on the band's Bandcamp page for the next 18 days for a fee of £18. Proceeds will go to the environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion.
- Greenwood describes the tracks as "only tangentially interesting. And very, very long."