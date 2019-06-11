Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Radiohead posts hours of demos to thwart extortion attempt

Radiohead
Radiohead performs in New York. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Radiohead released nearly-20 hours of "OK Computer"-era live tracks and demos as a download, rather than pay a hacker $150,000 not to do the same.

Why it matters: To fans, "OK Computer" was a landmark pivot to the band's later, more experimental work.

Details: The extortion scheme was announced on guitarist Jonny Greenwood's Twitter feed.

  • The download will be available on the band's Bandcamp page for the next 18 days for a fee of £18. Proceeds will go to the environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion.
  • Greenwood describes the tracks as "only tangentially interesting. And very, very long."
Computer hacking