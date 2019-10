Two members of the far-right group Proud Boys were sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison following a "political street fight" with protesters in New York City last year, reports the New York Times.

Why it matters: State Supreme Court Justice Mark Dwyer told the court that the sentence was meant to send a message to others who might turn to violence over political differences. "I know enough about history to know what happened in Europe in the 30s," he told the court.