California EV tech company Proterra enters European truck markets

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Volta Zero urban freight vehicle. Photo: Courtesy of Proterra

These are busy days for the California-based electric vehicle tech company Proterra, which is soon to go public as part of the SPAC-wave sweeping the sector.

Driving the news: This morning the European company Volta Trucks announced that Proterra will supply batteries for its "Volta Zero" urban freight delivery vehicle.

Why it matters: European carbon rules are making the continent an attractive market for electrified transport of various stripes.

  • The announcement also marks Proterra's entry into European truck markets, the companies said.

How it works: The Volta Zero, the companies said, is "purpose-built, full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle designed specifically for inner city freight distribution."

  • Proterra's battery system will give it roughly 125 miles of range per charge, the announcement states.

What's next: Volta claims it's capable of a pretty quick production ramp up.

  • They said the vehicle will begin customer testing late this year, with "tens of thousands of trucks expected on the roads soon after series production starts around 12 months later."

Catch up fast: Proterra, founded in the mid-2000s, made its name as an electric bus maker but has moved into battery systems, charging infrastructure and more — even working in the heavy construction equipment space.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
30 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The changing climate for U.S. power

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The crisis gripping Texas' power grid is very different from California's fiery emergencies in recent years, but there's connective tissue there: Electricity grids and infrastructure need to be better equipped for a changing climate or they can have deadly consequences.

Driving the news: Texas is reeling after a bitter blast of Arctic air and a related demand surge led to widespread outages, causing millions of customers to lose power that as of this morning is only partially restored.

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Retail sales surge 5.3% in January

Shoppers walk past a giraffe made from Lego blocks at the Easton Town Center Mall in Columbus, Ohio. Photo:grapher: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Retail sales jumped 5.3% last month — blowing past the 1.2% increase anticipated by economists, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

Why it matters: It’s the first month-over-month increase in shopping figures since September — with consumers getting a boost from the most recent pandemic relief package.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Hedge funds will be the villain at GameStop hearing

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The House Financial Services Committee will convene a hearing tomorrow on "recent market volatility involving GameStop stock and other stocks" to continue the whodunnit of the current state of financial markets, especially U.S. stocks.

What's happening: Chair Maxine Waters will question the CEOs of Reddit, Robinhood, Citadel Securities, Melvin Capital and Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty or u/DeepF--kingValue.

