Volta Zero urban freight vehicle. Photo: Courtesy of Proterra
These are busy days for the California-based electric vehicle tech company Proterra, which is soon to go public as part of the SPAC-wave sweeping the sector.
Driving the news: This morning the European company Volta Trucks announced that Proterra will supply batteries for its "Volta Zero" urban freight delivery vehicle.
Why it matters: European carbon rules are making the continent an attractive market for electrified transport of various stripes.
- The announcement also marks Proterra's entry into European truck markets, the companies said.
How it works: The Volta Zero, the companies said, is "purpose-built, full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle designed specifically for inner city freight distribution."
- Proterra's battery system will give it roughly 125 miles of range per charge, the announcement states.
What's next: Volta claims it's capable of a pretty quick production ramp up.
- They said the vehicle will begin customer testing late this year, with "tens of thousands of trucks expected on the roads soon after series production starts around 12 months later."
Catch up fast: Proterra, founded in the mid-2000s, made its name as an electric bus maker but has moved into battery systems, charging infrastructure and more — even working in the heavy construction equipment space.