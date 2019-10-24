The state of play: Just Eat's board has already rejected Prosus' unsolicited bid, claiming it "significantly" undervalues the company. If we assume that Just Eat has enough abacuses to calculate that 710 > 594, their argument must be that synergies with Takeaway could make shareholders richer in the long-term. Don't be surprised if some major Just Eat backers would prefer the bird in hand.

The bottom line: "Naspers has made little secret of its ambitions to become a global presence in internet food delivery. The group controls Latin America’s biggest food delivery app iFood, in which it is partnered with Just Eat as an investor. It has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in India’s Swiggy." — The Financial Times