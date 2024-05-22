Axios Pro Exclusive Content

CMR unveils revamped draft privacy bill

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a keyboard with lock symbols on the keys

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers late Tuesday night introduced a new version of a comprehensive privacy discussion draft ahead of a subcommittee markup.

Why it matters: CMR cleared a huge hurdle by striking a deal with Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, but is likely to face an uphill battle on the details within her own party in the House.

What's inside: The bill now includes language from COPPA 2.0, which would ban targeted advertising to kids and teens and require companies to permit users to delete information.

Between the lines: Passing comprehensive privacy legislation in an election year is going to be a long shot, despite the optimism given it's bipartisan and bicameral.

  • More disagreements are sure to come to the surface when the bill reaches the full committee.

What's next: An E&C subcommittee will mark up the bill on Thursday at 10am.

  • Ahead of its introduction, Cantwell spokesperson Tricia Enright said the senator and CMR were still working together.
  • The Kids Online Safety Act will also be marked up during Thursday's session.
Go deeper