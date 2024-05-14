Exclusive: E&C Section 230 hearing set for May 22

The House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing next week to examine Section 230 legislation, spokesperson Sean Kelly told Axios. Why it matters: Congress has repeatedly tried and failed to hold tech companies accountable for the activity on their platforms.

A new proposal from E&C Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Ranking Member Frank Pallone would give lawmakers and outside groups a deadline to rework tech's liability shield or face its elimination.

The draft bill would end Section 230 on Dec. 31, 2025, leaving 18 months to hash out a new legal framework for platforms.

Driving the news: The Communications and Technology Subcommittee will discuss the draft bill from CMR and Pallone, and Section 230 more broadly, on May 22.

Catch up quick: More than 25 bills to amend Section 230 were introduced in each of the last two Congresses and members of this Congress have continued to introduce proposals without success, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

What's next: Kelly said the committee will follow regular order on the bill, with a subcommittee markup and full committee markup following this legislative hearing.